Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate to expose her poisoner at explosive dinner





Kim’s mission is to expose her poisoner, but will she succeed? (Image: ITV) Emmerdale legend Kim Tate (Claire King) is in turmoil when she realizes she is poisoned, and therefore sets an evil trap to expose the culprit. The ITV soap opera mainstay sends formal invitations to loved ones, requesting their presence for an elegant lunch at Home Farm. Once all the potential suspects are assembled, she sets her plan in motion, announcing that she is retiring and must name a successor from among those gathered before her! At this point the feuds begin, as the battle for Home Farm begins. Suspects include Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), Kim Tate (Claire King), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) )). The question is: who is poisoning Kim? Kim throws a line and then sees who will be shaken by her shock announcement, reveals actress Claire King. Who wants to succeed him the most? Who is she going to track down and denounce as her poisoner? Once again Kim holds all the cards, now it’s a waiting game. Emmerdale Story Producer Sophie Roper added: Kims’ explosive discovery will send him on a quest for revenge that will rock the Tate Empire like never before. More: Kim Tate

With a traitor in her midst, Kim is a very dangerous foe and as the plot to unmask her poisoner thickens, Home Farm will become a hotbed of secrets and lies. But as Kim finds out who committed the ultimate betrayal, will Kim be able to stop them before they stop her? Emmerdale will air these scenes later this month.. If you have a soap opera or TV story, video or pictures please contact us by emailing [email protected], we will be happy to hear from you. Join the community by leaving a comment below and stay up to date on all things know on our homepage. MORE: Emmerdale Spoilers: Karen Blick Hits The Possibility Of A Tragic End For Lydia Dingle

The Soaps newsletter Includes exclusive content, spoilers, and interviews before they're seen on the site. Learn more "







