Karan Deol says to have seen one or two films of Hema Malinis: She had a very good career | Entertainment News





Karan Deol, Sunny Deol’s son and Dharmendra’s grandson, said he has watched a handful of Hema Malinis movies and from everything he has seen, finds her to be a truly brilliant actress. He also lauded his career in Bollywood, calling it great. Hema made her Bollywood debut in 1968 with Sapno Ka Saudagar. She has acted in films such as Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Trishul and Satte Pe Satta. In an interview with a major daily, Karan said of Hema, She had a very successful career from start to finish, very prestigious. When asked if he had watched any of his films, he replied: Yes, I have seen one or two. She’s had a really great career and from everything I’ve seen she’s a really brilliant actress. Karan is the grandson of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and the son of Sunny. Hema is married to Dharmendra and has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, with him. Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Admits Less Successful Than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Was Good For Him In 2019, Karan made his Bollywood debut with the commercial failure Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas directed by Sunny. His next project is Apne 2, in which he will star alongside Sunny, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol. The film is a sequel to the 2007 sports drama starring Dharmendra as a boxer who is falsely accused of doping and tries to reclaim his lost respect through his sons, played by Sunny and Bobby. Anil Sharma will also return as director of the sequel. Sunny announced Apne 2 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and tweeted, Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge (With the blessings of Babaji and your love we will all be seen together, again) . I feel blessed to have the chance to work with my father, my brother again this time with my son. # Apne2, in Diwali 2021 cinemas. there: 10



