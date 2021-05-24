Mollie King wants a big family | Entertainment





Mollie King “always, always wanted” to have children. The former Saturday singer got engaged to cricketer Stuart Broad on New Years Day (01.01.21) and now she can’t wait to start a family with him as she wants to have lots of kids. She said, “I really want a family. It’s something I’ve always, always wanted. I want a really big family actually. It’s something that I would like to have in the future. “My biggest dream of everything is to fall in love and I feel so lucky to have met Stuart. The next thing is, hopefully, to have little ones running around at some point. We have to keep our fingers crossed. in the future so that all is well. “ The 33-year-old beauty admitted she found the lockdown ‘difficult’ and made her realize how much she enjoyed being with her loved ones. She told Metro newspaper’s Guilty Pleasures column: “I have certainly learned a lot about myself this year because you have had so much time with yourself to think things over. I have been up and down. “I have found the year very difficult in terms of missing my family. It has taught me that all I want is to chat with my family and friends. That is all that matters. . “ While Mollie “would never say never” to the idea of ​​a Saturday reunion, she admitted it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. She said, “I don’t think that’s something that would happen in the next few years because we’re all busy doing various bobs.” Mollie revealed in March that she and Stuart had yet to set a date for their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she had plenty of ideas on her dream day. She said: “We haven’t booked a date yet. It’s only been a few weeks since we’ve heard announcements of weddings. [by the government]. “I’m just grateful and lucky to be with him and engaged. We don’t have to do that right now. I dream of getting married to him and I want to have a date, and I’m having so much fun. [thinking about it] but we take it slowly. We have to pay attention to all the guidelines and everything. “I have fun creating mood boards. I can’t help myself! I do it on Instagram, I’m so excited. I post things about destinations and dresses… I get a lot of cute messages from future brides. I “My fingers crossed for everyone. These people have spent years planning, saving for a dream day. I want all the pieces to fit together for them. “

