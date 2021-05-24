Anupam Kher to end 37 in Bollywood, actor shares heartfelt message celebrating milestone





Recalling his glorious 37 years in Indian cinema, veteran actor Anupam Kher grew nostalgic and said he was “ always choked ” when he saw his name in the opening titles of his first film “ Saaransh ”. On Monday, the former president of the Indian Film and Television Institute took to his Instagram account and informed his fans that he will be celebrating his 37th birthday in the Indian film industry tomorrow. He shared a short clip on the photo-sharing platform that features his name in the opening titles of his award-winning debut film in 1984, “Saaransh”. “Even today, when I see my name in the opening titles of my debut movie #Saaransh as featuring #AnupamKher, I’m choked with emotions. kind !! # 1DayToGo for my 37 years in the movies! No more tomorrow, ”he wrote in the caption. The 66-year-old actor played the role of a retired middle-class teacher who loses his son in an assault incident on the streets of New York. The film ‘Saaransh’ directed by Mahesh Bhatt revolves around an elderly couple who lend a room to rent after the recent death of the family’s breadwinner, their only son. An aspiring actor (woman) begins to live with them, who falls in love with the only son of a local politician. Kher’s acting career in Bollywood took off after his first film received major accolades including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor and Mahesh Bhatt receiving the Filmfare Award for Best Story, and more. He has made a remarkable place for himself in the Hindi film industry and has appeared in over 500 films, mostly in Hindi, as well as many other languages. He is the recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. Kher also recently won the Best Actor award at the New York International Film Festival for his short film “Happy Birthday,” adding a feather to his cap. The film also won the award for best short film at the prestigious film festival. ‘Happy Birthday’ marked Kher and Aahana Kumra’s second collaboration following their appearance in the critically acclaimed 2019 film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Besides “Happy Birthday”, Kher has several other projects in the works, including “The Last Show”, “Mungilal Rocks” and “The Kashmir Files”. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

