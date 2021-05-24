Mouse actor Lee Seung-gi and Hwarang star Lee Da-in are dating, agency confirms

South Korean actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are dating, his agency has confirmed. On May 24, South Korean media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the two actors had been together since late 2020.

The outlet said their shared passion for theater and golf brought them together. They also claimed that many industry insiders were aware of their relationship.

Shortly after, Lee Da-in’s agency confirmed the news. In a statement to News1, reported by Koreaboo, the agency said: “After checking in with Lee Da In herself, Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi started to meet as industry colleagues there. are about five or six months old, have felt feelings, and are getting to know each other carefully. We ask that you send them your support and affection so that the two can continue to meet well. “

Fans have taken to social media to respond to the development. “So this is what it feels like ?! I still don’t know how to react! I’m happy for them and will support you #LeeSeungGi in anything that makes you happy,” said one fan. Another added, “omggg congratulations !!!

Lee Seung-gi made his debut as a singer in 2004 before entering the theater. He was recently seen in the drama series Mouse. Before the show, he and his friend, actor Lee Min-ho, collaborated on a video series for the latter’s YouTube channel. We saw them working together on a song.

Lee Da-in, meanwhile, began her acting career in 2014. The 28-year-old has appeared in a few shows, including Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. She was last seen on the Alice show.