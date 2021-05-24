Why local language adaptations are the next round of remakes – The Hollywood Reporter

International movies and series have a bigger reach and a larger audience than ever thanks to the success of global streaming platforms and a growing acceptance of the leap forward, such as Parasite director Bong Joon Ho put it, “the 1 inch height barrier of subtitles”. So why, then, is the adaptation industry booming?

Over the past three weeks, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way has opted for the remake rights to Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-winning Danish drama. Another round, 26th Street Pictures by Chris Columbus has agreed to give the 2013 hit Mexican comedy an English twist We the nobles for Netflix, and Bron Studios and Headline Pictures have confirmed they will adapt cult French series Call my agent! as a satire of the UK entertainment industry, with Amazon Prime taking the rights in Britain and Ireland.

And these are just the English adaptations. The trade in non-English to non-English adaptations is growing even faster.

Take Miss granny, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Korean comedy-drama in 2014 about a 70-year-old who magically finds herself in her 20-year-old body. The original film grossed $ 55 million in Korea before being remade as 20 Again in China, where it grossed $ 54 million, and as Sweet 20 in Vietnam, in 2015, setting a box office record of $ 4.4 million (it was made for a fraction of that). Successful versions quickly followed in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, with a Telugu version in India.

Where there is Instructions not included, the bilingual comedy by actor-director Eugenio Derbez, which grossed $ 46.1 million at the Mexican box office in 2013 and remains the most successful local film of all time in the territory. As a planned American remake continues to weave its way through the Hollywood system, the film, about a father who finds himself grappling with a daughter he didn’t know he had, has already been successfully remade. in France (like Two is a family, with Omar Sy), as well as in Turkey, Brazil and Korea, with versions for India, Indonesia and the Philippines in preparation.

“Hollywood tends to overthink the process,” says Derbez, explaining why the international versions of his film were the first to come out. “Everyone is so afraid of making mistakes, of flopping that they do a lot of focus groups and work and rework a story. By the time a remake is ready, the story has aged. “

Another vivid example is Danny Boon’s culture shock comedy Welcome to the sticks (world gross: 245 million dollars). Will Smith opted for the remake rights to the French Response in 2008, but was unable to successfully move the story – of an urban official banished from the madmen – to the United States. however, the film derived two Italian versions – Welcome to the south (2010), and its sequel Welcome to the North (2012) – as well as a Dutch remake, Far from you (2017).

Anders Kjaerhauge, CEO of Another round producer Zentropa says there was interest in revamping Vinterberg’s feature film – about a group of teachers dealing with their midlife crisis using daily alcohol consumption – in “Germany, France, Russia or even Indonesia ”before the company chooses the US deal, which comes with holdbacks preventing further versions of the film from being made in the meantime. It wasn’t money, Kjaerhauge says, but a brilliant “creative package” starring Leonardo DiCaprio that sealed the deal.

Ten years ago, remake options in the United States were “between $ 150,000 and $ 170,000”, when it was mainly studios with deep pockets that bought the rights. These days it’s mostly independents, and Kjaerhauge says, “It’s between $ 10,000 and $ 70,000; over the past five years, nearly $ 10,000. “

Since he estimates that “only one in ten options are made”, this one-time payment “is usually all the money you will see”.

Meanwhile, says Kjaerhauge, “the much more important activity” consists of adapting mainstream films or series between two international territories. It’s a company that has been supercharged by global streamers, who invest heavily in local language content, a proven strategy to develop and retain local audiences.

Images by Charles Anderson / CSA

“There are these competing philosophies: there are those who want to own it all, and others who are open to experimentation and creation. [without] need to fight for every piece of the pie, ”says Kelly Wright, adaptation specialist at Israeli producer-distributor Keshet International, whose successes include Prisoners of war (suitable for United States as Country and in several non-English versions).

Already, an international land grab is underway, as studios, streamers and independent giants try to lock up the world’s top talent. Netflix has several release agreements with major international players, including with Dark producers Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar in Germany, and Studio Dragon, the television drama subsidiary of the Korean powerhouse (and Parasite producer) CJ Entertainment. ViacomCBS has among its global assets Argentina’s Telefe and Italian television shingle Rainbow from producer Iginio Straffi, in which it has a 30% stake. In April, Fremantle acquired Tel Aviv-based Abot Hameiri, the producer of the Netflix hit. Shtisel and Acorn TV Attaché.

“It’s a natural process because every platform has a ceiling. If Netflix has 80 million subscribers in the United States, it’s over. They can’t grow beyond that, ”notes Straffi, who has adapted his animated series into Italian. Winx Club in the live hit Destiny: The Winx Saga for the streamer. “All of their growth has to come from international, and local content is the best way to ensure that growth.”

Wright sees the adaptation industry at a crossroads. While the global streaming boom has meant that there has never been more demand or more money available for international adaptations, it has also made those adaptations “harder to make, because [the original] shows are available everywhere. “

Francis Chung, a former executive at Korean giant CJ Entertainment who was involved in Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ upcoming remake of Jung Huh’s thriller in 2013 Hide and seek, and a planned American version of the 2019 comedy actor Extreme work, for star Kevin Hart, believes that streamers have changed the dynamics of the adaptation industry.

“In the past, I think it was a lot easier to adapt genre stories mainly because of the twists and turns and suspense aspects, which are easier to do than local comedies or dramas,” he says. . “But that was when local genre content wasn’t readily available around the world.” With the rise of global streamers, any fan can experience the “twists and turns and suspense” of the original without having to wait for a remake.

Instead of high-profile thrillers, Chung thinks of dramas like Another round – movies that combine a clear central concept with something very culturally specific – are now the best bet.

“One of the reasons we managed to remake different versions of Miss granny This was because, although the basic concept was the same, the dynamics of the family, the relationships with the grandparents, the dichotomy between the new and the old generation were all very different from culture to culture. ‘other,’ he said. “All of these differences made it worthy of a remake. There must be more than just [a change in] frame and language [for an adaptation to work.]”

Along with direct adaptations, another growing trend is “in the world of” spinoffs, such as Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay serially on Bong’s. Parasite for HBO. Instead of a shot-by-shot remake, the small screen version will be an original six-part story set in the same universe as Bong’s Oscar-winning film.

The “around the world” adaptations go both ways. German producer Constantine took over the main idea of ​​Patrick Süskind’s German bestseller Perfume – The Story of a Murderer – made into a period English-language thriller starring Ben Whishaw in 2006 – and made the procedure into modern German Perfume for Netflix and local broadcaster ZDF. Constantin has already started shooting a second spin-off, a standalone feature film, The perfumer, also for Netflix.

“Ninety percent of the content I develop [right now] focuses on exploiting intellectual property or creating originals to create a world around multiple languages, ”says Chung. “A frame-by-frame remake is not necessary for streamers [who] much prefer to have content to build a world around and operate in different languages ​​in different countries. The language barrier is definitely breaking down, and now it’s more about concepts and how we can develop them.

A version of this story first appeared in the May 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.