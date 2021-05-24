Korean drama actors Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in confirmed they are dating





New power torque alert! Two South Korean stars “carefully got to know each other” after romance rumors circulated about Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in. Mouse star Lee Seung-gi and Alice Actress Lee Da-in has been pictured together and has been dating since late last year. The couple are said to have bonded through a shared love of golf. Photos posted by the South Korean Pop Culture website Soompi by Dispatch show the two during what they described as an “outing” together in Gangwon Province, South Korea in late fall 2020. They are said to have visited Lee Seung Gi’s grandmother in Sokcho. A representative from Lee Da In’s 9Ato Entertainment agency confirmed the news in a statement released by Soompi. The statement revealed that the couple are still getting to know each other, but urged fans to wish the flourishing relationship the best of luck. “We checked in with actress Lee Da In herself, and she said they met as a senior and a junior. [of the same industry] and have gotten to know each other carefully over the past five or six months, “they said.” Please show them warm care and support so that they can continue their relationship well. “ The two stars are well known in the world of K-dramas or Hallyu which are becoming more and more popular internationally, in part thanks to the success of films like Parasite and Threatening– as well as a number of popular series on Netflix such as Kingdom and Vincenzo. Check NewsweekThe guide to K-dramas here. Lee Seung-Gi is a popular South Korean singer, actor, MC and artist who has appeared in several popular dramas including You are all surrounded, Gu family book, my girlfriend is a Gumiho and Return of Iljimae. He was also the MC of the talk show Strong heart from 2009 to 2012 and was last seen in K-drama Mouse. Meanwhile, Lee Da-In may be best known for the show. Hwarang and also she appeared in the movie Romance risking life. Her mother is actress Kyun Mi Ri and her older sister is actress Lee Yoo Bi. Lee Da-In’s most recent role was in the drama K, Alice. The new couple are said to have spent a lot of time together when Lee Seung-Gi was on leave from filming Mouse recently the serial killer drama that had viewers on the edge of their seats. The series follows Lee Da-In’s character Jeong Ba-reum, a devoted police officer, whose life changes when he encounters a psychopathic serial killer.

