Rakul Preet Singh ‘grateful’ for Bollywood opportunities

Rakul Preet Singh expressed his gratitude for how experimentation with Bollywood allowed him to explore different roles.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan.

She also appeared in Aiyaary and By De Pyaar From.

Now Singh said she was grateful for the experimentation in writing Bollywood films.

As a result, she and actors like her have the opportunity to choose varied and contrasting roles.

Talk to PTI, Rakul Preet Singh expressed his appreciation for the diversity of Bollywood.

She said, “I think it’s a good time where people write different kinds of scripts that the audience maybe trying to watch.

“The current experience is different and this leads us to have this opportunity to be able to choose these different roles.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to be able to choose these different types of roles.

And each character is different and contrasted.

Rakul Preet Singh has an interesting selection of projects in the works, including the comedy-drama Doctor G and Help.

She is also currently featured in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, who released on Netflix on May 18, 2021.

Singh also spoke about the process of choosing projects, saying that she always follows the instinct of the son.

She said, I don’t think much as an actor. I’m just going by my instincts.

“I feel like I’m doing what I want to do. I think of one day at a time.

“I’m very grateful to have these films and can’t wait to have more work. “

Rakul Preet Singh is also expected to reprise a perhaps more contrasting role.

In an upcoming project that has yet to be titled, Singh will take on the role of a condom tester.

Explaining the subject of the film, director Tejas Deoskar said:

Our film is a social family artist, which aims to destigmatize the use of condoms. “

According to Deoskar, Rakul Preet Singh was “thrilled” when they approached her to star in the film.

the director also said Singh was their first choice for the role, saying:

“For that one, I always thought Rakul was best suited for the character.

“It brings freshness to every role she plays and with a sensitive and stimulating subject like this, she was our first choice.