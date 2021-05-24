Emma Stone captures iconic villain ‘Cruella’ like we’ve never seen her





Emma Stone pledged to star in Cruella, a live-action origin story for one of Disney’s greatest villains, Cruella de Vil, in 2016. Cruella was first introduced in Walt Disney’s 101 Animated Dalmatians in 1961, in which this eccentric Briton was determined to kidnap 101 black-and-white puppies so he could make a huge Dalmatian coat. Yes – Cruella wanted nothing less than to murder cuties, all in the name of fashion. Decades later, Glenn Close starred in two live-action Cruella adventures. She and Stone, 32, are the executive producers of this take, which begins with child Estella de Vil being orphaned on a dark, stormy night, then, years later, arriving in 1970s London, determined to become a fashion designer. I was surprised, Stone said. They really let Craig (Gillespie, the director) do whatever he wanted. It’s dark – not like an R-rated movie – but dark for the Disney universe. In fact, its PG-13 rating is only the second time, after Mulan, that a Disney family movie has been released this way. Estella is hired by iconic, albeit cruel and self-centered fashion designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson). In her drive to become a rival to the Baroness, Estella takes on a new identity as a wicked and Dalmatian-obsessed Cruella. I loved the 101 Dalmatians cartoon and especially loved that dogs look like their owners! Stone said. I thought Cruella was such a fun character. It was six years ago when we started. Disney had an idea and it was a four year process and different writers and it felt like we might never do Cruella. Because we take her and put her in the 70s, as much as she is Cruella of 101 Dalmatians, she is not. Because you created a whole new story for her with a nod to 101 Dalmatians. Perhaps Estella and Cruella’s biggest challenge was, Stone says, the accents. Definitely a bit of a learning curve. The clothes, naturally in a duel between two fashion designers, are an integral part of the show. My very, very favorite outfit, Stone said, was absolutely ridiculous: the garbage truck dress with a 40 foot train. It was nothing you could wear from a distance in real life. To be honest, there was a crazy skirt when I jumped up and covered an entire car. This is the moment you say I’m in a movie right now. None of this is CGI, Thompson added. She stepped (out of the back of the garbage truck) on the car and dragged the equipment. The garbage truck is moving away? It was real!

