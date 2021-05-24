Kareena Kapoor Khan took her stories to Instagram on Monday and shared a photo from her lunch. His meal consisted of Kerala style red rice and sambhar with Aviyal on a banana leaf.

This Kerala cuisine is Kareena Kapoor Khan's favorite meal

Lunch was prepared by Marina Balakrishnan, a chef specializing in Kerala cuisine. My favorite meal, Kareena wrote, with a heart-shaped emoji. She added a sticker of a chef blowing a kiss.

Foodie Kareena Kapoor had recently made gourmet pizza from scratch when she appeared on the celebrity cooking show Star vs Food on Discovery +. The actress, a mother of two boys, said that through her pregnancies she craved Italian.

On the job front, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is slated to hit theaters on Christmas.

