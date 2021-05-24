EXCLUSIVE: Toofaan actor Mrunal Thakur on late release of films and facing backlash: Bollywood News





Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehras Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur was slated for release May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. However, a few weeks before the release, the directors decided to postpone the film as the country was going through a difficult phase to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer for the film received positive feedback and was one of the most anticipated films. It was also the first time that a film scheduled for digital release was postponed due to the pandemic. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Mrunal Thakur reveals why the team decided to postpone him. Mrunal said none of the film crew were willing to release the film, as many had themselves lost loved ones during this brutal second wave of the pandemic. I think the most important thing is to be sensitive to the current situation. I understand that I’m an artist and my job is to entertain audiences, but I don’t think this is a good time to release the movie. There are a lot of people sending me DMs and negative reactions saying you want the movie to be recognized more. Without a doubt. We worked on it for 2 years and we want this movie to be celebrated and probably the directors felt it was not the right decision to release the movie because forget the audience, we were not in the right place ourselves. state of mind to go out because everyone, and I too, have lost so many loved ones in my family and circle of friends. So I wasn’t totally in the mentality of even promoting my film and that’s why we felt it was a little unfair to the film because the film needs to be celebrated. None of us on the team felt emotionally or mentally right for this to come out, ”she said. Somehow people think we’re just about the movie and the promotion and we guys are selfish. But what people forget is that as much as they are affected by this pandemic, even we are affected. I would really appreciate them being a little considerate as we are not robots, she added. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen in two sports films – Toofaan and Jersey. Speaking about the difference between her two roles, she said I was really scared because people always expect new and different things. Here I am making two sports films. One of the biggest challenges for me was being a part of both dramas and at the same time looking different. All I can assure the public is that Jersey and Toofaan, if you ask my character, they’re totally different and I made a promise to myself never to repeat anything on screen. So the audience needs to be assured that there is something different that they are going to see in me in Jersey and in Toofaan. READ ALSO: Mrunal Thakur says her character in Toofaan helped her get closer to her roots Other pages: Toofaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

