Iqbal Khan: I’m an actor but I can’t act on social media

Iqbal Khan left Twitter last year and this month he left Instagram as well, as he says he didn’t have much to say. There is nothing for me. I realized that writing an article made no difference. In addition, whatever happens on the internet, it is not the real mood of the country, believes the actor. He does not feel the need to work on the fight to increase the number of followers like the others.

Explaining his reasons, he said, I’m a private person and I don’t have a lot to say, especially what people are looking for. I usually post whatever I want and I’m an actor but I can’t perform on Instagram. There is nothing for me. You can’t express your opinion on social media and I also realized that your post doesn’t make any difference. I also don’t understand why people who do charity would want cameras to follow them? Making videos while getting the shot is good because celebrities ask others to get stung like them. By jo nakli hai woh dikh jaata hai. These days people are judged for a dumb job, even if they are a good person. It is our moral responsibility to be a little sensitive at this time. Posting the privilege on social media is insensitive, as many celebrities have posted their vacation photos.

With two lockdowns the second wave Khan admits he’s not concerned or worried about anything in life the way he feels, we need to get the message across loud and clear now that nothing is between us. hands! We can do our best with what we have and rest, rising cases, Covid, work, etc. are in the hands of God. Do our best and wait for it.

