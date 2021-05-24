Jean Paul Gaultier teases “the end of an era” | Entertainment





Jean Paul Gaultier teased “the end” of an era. The French fashion house’s Instagram account now reads: “The end of an era. The page also cryptically displayed a graphic of “the end” and the JPG logo below. The label has yet to confirm the significance of its mystery “the end” post. It comes after Gaultier, 69, announced his retirement in January 2020. The iconic designer started his business in 1982 and showcased his first couture collection in 1997, but revealed that his January 2020 runway, during Paris Fashion Week, would be his last. Writing on Twitter alongside a video at the time, he said: “This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured, Haute Couture will continue with a new concept.” In the clip, Gaultier explained that his last show would be “a party”. Speaking in French, he said: “Hi! It’s Jean Paul Gaultier. I invite you to celebrate my 50 years in fashion at the Thtre du Chtelet on January 22. Are you coming? “It’s going to be a party with a lot of my friends and we’re going to have fun until very, very late. Now I’ll share something with you. This will be my last Haute Couture show. Be there! You can never miss it not. “ The fashion muse then took to Instagram to reveal the “new concept” for his line, saying he would invite a designer to “interpret House codes” each season, the first being Chitose Abe. Gaultier – who also served as creative director of the French luxury house Hermès for women’s fashion – wrote on the photo-sharing platform: “I am pleased to announce the new concept of my Haute Couture. interpret the codes of the House and I am doubly happy that Chitose Abe from @sacaiofficial is the first! #JeanPaulGaultier #ChitoseAbe (sic) “ Abe is due to unveil the collection in July during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The designer said in a previous statement: I have a long-standing admiration for Jean Paul’s unique vision of subversive femininity and its originality, which I have strived for in my work from the start. It is a real honor to have the opportunity to be the guardian of his house as the first designer of this project.

