Eternals Trailer: New Marvel Movie Has Bollywood Dance Sequence, Indian Wedding





EternalThe first trailer is here. On Monday, Marvel Studios unveiled a two-minute trailer for its upcoming superhero squad which features Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan. and Kumail Nanjiani. Together, the 10 of them are part of Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials. The first one Eternal The trailer shows off their arrival on planet Earth, their array of powers, and a bit of family joke. It also gives us our first look at Nanjiani’s Bollywood dance sequence and a glimpse of a surprising traditional Indian marriage between Madden and Chan’s characters, Ikaris and Sersi, respectively. What is happening in Eternal exactly? All Eternals are able to wield cosmic energy, as you can see in the first one. Eternal trailer. Madden’s Ikaris can fly and project cosmic energy out of his eyes, Hayek’s Ajak has healing abilities, Jolie can form weapons from cosmic energy, Chan’s Sersi can manipulate matter, Lee’s Gilgamesh can shape an exoskeleton, Ridloff’s first deaf superhero in Makkari Marvel Cinematic Universe can Scout planets with super-speed, McHugh’s Sprite can project realistic illusions, Henry’s Phastos MCU’s first gay superhero is a cosmic inventor, Druig of Keoghan can control spirits and Kingo of Nanjiani can draw cosmic energy from his hands. The first one Eternal The trailer also gives us our first look at Kit Harington’s character. Harington stars as Dane Whitman, a human warrior who wields a mystical sword. Haaz Sleiman (The Visitor) plays Phastos’ husband, and there are undisclosed roles for Ozer Ercan (Heart and Lungs), Jashaun St. John (The Short History of the Long Road), Zain Al Rafeea (Capharnaüm) and Harish Patel (M. India). Oscar winner Chlo Zhao (Nomadland) is the writer and director of Eternal, working on a previous screenplay by Kaz and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the producer. MCU veteran Ben Davis is the cinematographer. Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones) is the composer on Eternal. Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel Studios’ Eternals: After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years, come together to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. . Eternal will be released in late October in India and on November 5 in the United States. In India, Eternal will likely release in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada given that Marvel does it for both Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

