Susanna Reid is speechless as Bill Turnbull makes cheeky sex prank live on GMB





Susanna Reid laughed when Bill Turnbull made a cheeky sex joke on Good Morning Britain. Laughs erupted in the studio when the presenter, 65, joked that the couple should ‘try’ on the studio floor on Good Morning Britain Monday. His cheeky sense of humor went well. Quickly, Bill clarified that he meant “try your hand” at yoga on the floor when Susanna raised her eyebrows at her co-host. He said, “I got up early and did my yoga. I always did that. Spill the blood, bring the dog down and all that. We can go later, Susanna. There is. room here in the studio.





“Before we finish Wednesday, we should try our luck on the pitch.” There was a slight theatrical pause before continuing to chat. In a good mood, Bill joked the presenters knew each other well “but not very well”. He added, “We should do a session on the floor. I mean, yoga … sorry for that. We’ve known each other for a long time, but not so well.”





Granted, Bill told viewers he survived on four hours of sleep after an UberEats delivery took an hour and 55 minutes to arrive. This didn't deter Bill from getting up early to do his yoga, which he encouraged Susanna to try. He told the audience, "I ate 20 minutes later I should have so I'm in a really good mood. Always the first night back early, I never sleep properly anyway.





Susanna and Bill were reunited seven years after hosting BBC Breakfast together. She left the BBC in 2014 to join the rival ITV show after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing. Bill left two years later in 2016 and two years later told the world he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. * Good Morning Britain broadcast weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV







