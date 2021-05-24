‘F9’ could be the blockbuster Hollywood needs





LOS ANGELES In February 2020, Universal Pictures used the Super Bowl to igniting a marketing match under F9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. With any luck, the studio hoped, the film would roar in theaters a few months later and gross over $ 1 billion worldwide, just like a predecessor, The Fate of the Furious, did in 2017. . But the pandemic had other plans. Some rival studios have blocked their release schedules, but Universal shocked Hollywood in early March 2020 by delaying F9 for an entire year. It was a very unpopular move, Donna Langley, president of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, recently said in a phone interview. A lot of people really disagreed with me. It was a decision of more than $ 350 million, between costs of production and marketing, and Ms Langley, like everyone else at this point in the pandemic, was operating in the dark. It was really an instinctive call, she said.

More and more, it looks like the right one: Over the weekend, F9 hit the floors of eight international marketplaces, including China and South Korea, and sold around $ 162 million in tickets, a hit result that signaled a summer rebound for Hollywood, which was largely reduced to a streaming service provider during the pandemic. F9 raised $ 135 million in China alone, 33% more than the initial total for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. The most recent film to gross over $ 100 million in 2019 its first three days in China was Disney-Marvels Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, hits theaters in North America on June 25, the longest time ever between a Hollywood debut and a domestic debut. The reason: F9’s release in China over the weekend allowed Universal to get ahead of the country’s usual summer cutoff on imported films, which will begin around July 1, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Cinemas in China are ordered to show patriotic films with titles like The Sacrifice and The Red Sun at the time. While Hollywood has been thinking about how best to run movies now that theaters are starting to operate with some normality again, there has been a lot of talk about the right movie at the right time. It wasn’t Christopher Nolans Cerebral Tenant, which was released in September by Warner Bros. An old-fashioned monster mash-up, Godzilla vs Kong, drew large crowds last month, but the results have been depressed because it was simultaneously available on HBO Max. Could F9 be that one? It will receive exclusive screening in theaters and include action sequences designed specifically for large screens. One of the cars in the movie has a real rocket motor attached to its roof. It looks like a big early summer party, Ms Langley said of the sequel. He finds Dom Toretto with the marble mouth of Vin Diesels facing his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), an assassin working with the villainous Cipher (Charlize Theron). Michelle Rodriguez returns as the brooding Letty. Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren and Ludacris are also on the bill.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos