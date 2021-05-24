Best covers of Bob Dylan songs





For Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, we’ve compiled our list of the 80 greatest covers of his songs, a collective gift in return to say thank you for everything he has given us. The list features songs recorded by his folklore peers nearly 60 years ago, and others as recently as last year. Going down to 80 was not easy. As the greatest songwriter of all time, Dylan has inspired thousands of covers of his songs by artists from all corners of music. Our picks include everyone from Hendrix, Baez and the Byrds to Cher, Adele and the Roots. Dylan loved the ideas of other people making his songs, and it’s amazing how many songs here were recorded multiple times by other artists before the man himself released his own versions; often they lived a whole new life, evolving and changing over the years, with his idea of ​​the song as just a plan. And because there are so many genres of Dylan songs, there is a huge range of different types of Dylan covers: R&B singers like to relax in the contours of “Lay Lady Lay”; country singers love his roots stuff; indie-rockers highlight its sad side; heroic rock singers love to climb to the heights of open classics like “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” or “Like a Rolling Stone” by finding their own way to create new meanings amid crossed emotions and ideas and often contradictory. walk around in a Dylan song. Even weird, discarded, or downright bad Dylan songs can make great covers. Reading this, true fans will immediately think of their own favorite covers that are not on the list. And that’s part of the fun. This story leads in a million directions. The road always ends wherever you are right now.







