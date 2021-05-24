BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 daily lineup announced, day ticket sales to come





Three-day passes to BottleRock Napa Valley are sold out, but fans still have the option to purchase single-day tickets, from 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 to BottleRockNapaValley.com. Presented by JaM Cellars, the three-day music, wine, craft beer and food festival will take place September 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa. General admission day tickets start at $ 169 and VIP day tickets start at $ 359. A limited number of VIP viewing day tickets are available for Marriott Bonvoy + American Express card members at a price of $ 599. The festival features headliners Guns N Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels and over 75 other artists. To date, BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 daily lineup includes: Friday September 3: Stevie Nicks, G-Eazy, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, James Murphy (DJ Set), FINNEAS, Polo G, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Kota the Friend, Gracie Abrams, Lawrence, Hamilton Leithauser, Joywave, Big Freedia , MUNA, Spafford, DeVotchKa, BabyJake, Suki Waterhouse, DJ Z-Trip (Silent Disco), In the Valley below, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Oliver Riot, Crimson Apple, HOKO, Peter Harper, Lily Meola and Grass Enfant. Saturday September 4: Guns N Roses, Miley Cyrus, Run The Jewels, Portugal. The man, Young the Giant, Milky Chance, Dominic Fike, Olivia OBrien, Digable Planets, Matt Nathanson, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, White Reaper, Mondo Cozmo, Ripe, Meg Myers, Reignwolf, North Mississippi Allstars, JJ Wilde, Smith & Thell, The Last Bandoleros, Six60, Pacific Radio, Molly Moore, S8NT ELEKTRIC, OTTTO, Silverado Pickups, Napa Valley Youth Symphony. Sunday September 5: Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Black Pumas, Future Islands, Jimmy Eat World, Jack Harlow, Jessie Reyez, Jon Batiste, Walk Off The Earth, MAX, MOD SUN, Turkuaz w / Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light, Village People, Watchhouse, Absofacto, Atlas Genius, Donna Missal, 99 Neighbors, Full Moonalice, Almost Monday, The Alive, Chris Pierce, Buffalo Gospel, Sam Johnson, Obsidian Son. Usually slated for Memorial Day weekend and last in 2019, BottleRock has been pushed back three times amid the coronavirus pandemic, first through October 2020, then May 2021, and finally from 3 to 3. September 5. With the new 2021 dates and updated lineup, the festival organizers have informed all former ticket holders that their current tickets are valid for the September dates, along with their ticket return options. BottleRock will also present its Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, featuring cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, artists and rock stars. Details will be announced later. The festival will follow all local and national COVID-19 health and safety guidelines required at the time of the event. For updates, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications. You can also follow the festival on Facebook (facebook.com/BottleRockNapaValley, Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock). Founded in 2013, BottleRock has drawn crowds to Napa Valley Expo grounds of up to 120,000 people in recent years, including fans from across the country and around the world. You can contact editor Dan Taylor at [email protected] or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

