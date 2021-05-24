Here’s a look at the Bollywood movies that are normalizing the conversation around male issues.





Since the beginning of time, theater and art have been a mirror of society, helping us to understand the deeply rooted issues that prevail there. In a country like ours, Bollywood has repeatedly started conversations, enlightening the masses by raising awareness of crucial issues related to sex, gender and sexuality. The art form has not only inspired millions of people, but also tackled issues considered taboo on a huge platform, in a way that has helped change the nation’s view of them. Most of the time, when describing these male issues, Bollywood often tries to take a fun route to make the stories more relatable and reach audiences. The mixture of social issues with emotion and laughter is awkward. From Vicky Donor to Bala & Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, here is a list of a few Bollywood films that are normalizing conversations around men’s issues and making their way into mainstream cinema: Bala This Bollywood film presents the problem of premature baldness which is one of the least discussed problems in India. The problem is encountered by a majority of people, especially young people. The film showed us how the character of Ayushmann Khurrana desperately needed to grow his hair back and resorted to various internet hacks that turned out to be nothing but futile. Various studies have reported that premature baldness is a pressing problem, especially in people in their twenties. Ek Mini Katha Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday that the Telugu Ek Mini Katha movie, starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles, will be released on May 27. is never openly discussed. He tackles a poignant problem of size in the most humorous and lightest way. Again, bringing a new concept to the fore. Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan Homosexuality is also one of those topics related to men. This Bollywood film does not address the serious aspect of the problem which involves the bullying and harassment of homosexuals. It takes up the broader aspect of the question: the reluctance of society or rather of the family to accept it as natural. This is a delicate question given the enormous burden of taboos on our society. Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan With ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’, manufacturers have managed to reach the other end of the spectrum. Discussing the concept of erectile dysfunction, this Bollywood film has managed to be a hit in an industry that glorifies toxic masculinity and has received critical acclaim around the world. Donor Vicky Vicky Donor was Ayushmann Khurrana’s first Bollywood film, released in 2012, and dealt with issues of male infertility and sperm donation that had never been addressed before. However, the creators’ leap of faith paid off and the film became a box office success as well as a benchmark for socially relevant Bollywood films. Talking about s * x is still a cultural taboo in conservative India, but the film hopes to usher in change with a light take on infertility and sperm donation. Super Deluxe Super Deluxe embraces the idea of ​​sexual fantasies. The film gives us four stories and the protagonists of each of these stories are tested in their beliefs in the strangest way. This gives us four stories and the protagonists of each of these stories are tested in their beliefs in the strangest way. Open Uppena is the story of two characters, Aasi and Sangeetha, who pursue a distant dream, where the horizon itself seems real. The film scales the issues of patriarchy and casteism in a light-hearted way, making us all introspective of where these issues come from. Must read: Kader Khans’ son asked Govinda that he even bothered to call us even once after my father passed away? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos