Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pack on PDA over drinks with Tessa Thompson





Taika has been seen getting close to Rita and Tessa in Sydney (Photo: Backgrid / Splash / Getty) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi aren’t bothered to hide their romance as they were pictured snuggled alongside Thors Tessa Thompson as the three enjoyed drinks in Sydney. In pictures obtained by Mail Online, Taika and Rita can be seen appearing to lean in for a kiss while sharing a cozy drink with Dear White People star Tessa, who appears in Taikas’ upcoming Thor’s film Love and Thunder as Valkyrie. At one point, the 45-year-old director throws his arms around singer Anywhere, 30, as well as Tessa, all of whom sport big smiles as they clearly enjoy their time together. Other photos show the trio, all sporting stylish sunglasses, sharing a laugh while hanging out outdoors, with Tessa leaning against Taikas’ chest. If we were as loaded and beautiful as these three we would laugh too. Rita and Marvel director Taika were first linked in April following a close and personal Instagram photo that plunged fans into meltdown, and have been spotted together several times since. Dating rumors emerged between Rita and Taika last month (Photo: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com)

Tessa stars in the Marvel franchise alongside Taika (Photo: FilmMagic) According to reports, they upped their relationship by several notches and now live together in Sydney. An article from The Sydney Morning Heralds Private Sydney column claims that she moved into the beach house where he stayed. Rita and Tessa were recently spotted out for dinner with friends (Photo: KHAPGG / Backgrid) As Taika gets to work on her next blockbuster, Rita is downstairs to work as a coach on the Australian version of The Voice. Of course, the couple kept the romance rumors public but were spotted on several intimate dates, including this one. The pop star previously split from boyfriend Roman Gavras after apparently breaking up on lockdown. However, a source told The Sun they will remain a close team despite the breakup. Stars currently in Oz for Love and Thunder also include star Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular god of thunder, and apparently Matt Damon, who was spotted chilling with the residents of the small Australian countryside town of Jugiong. Follow Metro on our social networks, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Share your opinions in the comments below. MORE: Piers Morgan shares gratitude after receiving incredible second Covid-19 blow

