Paul Burrell insists Princess Diana was not a ‘cowardly cannon’ | Entertainment





Paul Burrell has refuted claims that the late Princess of Wales was unstable or a loose cannon “after leaving the British Royal Family by insisting she was none of those things. The 62-year-old former royal butler appeared on the British TV show ‘Good Morning Britain’ to discuss the fallout from recent decisions on Princess Dianas’ controversial 1995 BBC interview with Martin Bashir – who came three years after her separation from her husband. Prince Charles in 1992, the couple finally divorced in 1996 – and he was adamant that despite showing a woman who was “hurt” and “breaking her heart”, she did not regret it. ‘TV interview. He said, “I can’t watch him, I can’t watch her pour out her heart. She’s a woman that’s hurt, you can see you can hear her words. But don’t neglect her, don’t say she was unstable like others say. There are people out there who say she was unstable, unreliable, insecure, that she was a coward gun. She was none of that, she was told. “ Last week, former Supreme Court Justice Lord Dyson concluded his independent investigation into the ‘Panorama’ interview and said Bashir used fake bank statements to secure access to Princess Diana, and said the BBC was woefully ineffective in getting to the bottom of its wrongdoing. at the time. Dysons’ investigation also revealed that Bashir was wrong until the interview that made his name, while the BBC failed to meet the high standards of integrity and transparency that are his hallmark. . Following the report’s findings, BBC Managing Director Tim Davie said in a statement: Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of ​​an interview with the BBC, he is clear that the process of obtaining the interview was far from what the public has come to expect. We are very sorry about that. Lord Dyson identified obvious shortcomings. While the BBC today has significantly better processes and procedures, the ones that existed then should have prevented the interview from being secured in this way. The BBC should have done more to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and be more transparent about what it knew. Although the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can offer a full and unconditional apology. The BBC is offering this today. Bashir also admitted his error in judgment in his own statement. He said: This is the second time that I have voluntarily cooperated fully with an investigation into the events of more than 25 years ago. I then apologized, and I do so again, for asking that bank statements be faked. It was a stupid thing to do and it was an action that I deeply regret. But I absolutely stand by the evidence I gave a quarter of a century ago, and even more recently. In response to the results, the BBC agreed to return the BAFTA it won for Best TV Talk Show for a panoramic interview with HRH the Princess of Wales at the 1996 ceremony.

