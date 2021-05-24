Long-Acting HIV Diet May Be Revolutionary





The FDA recently approved Cabenuva, the first long-acting injectable for the treatment of HIV. Cabenuva is a co-packaged product of 2 drugs containing cabotegravir (CAB) and rilpivirine (RPV) and requires 2 gluteal intramuscular (IM) injections once a month. It is indicated as maintenance therapy for people with suppressed virology, defined as HIV-1 RNA with less than 50 copies / mL, on a stable regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known resistance or suspected to either drug.1 The FDA approved the regimen based on the results of 2 phase 3, multicenter, randomized, non-inferior trials: FLAIR (NCT02938520) and ATLAS (NCT02951052). Both met non-inferiority for the primary endpoint of the proportion of participants with plasma HIV-1 RNA greater than or equal to 50 copies / mL at week 48. FLAIR compared monthly IM CAB / RPV with daily oral treatment with dolutegravir / abacavir / lamivudine (primary endpoint, 2.1% vs 2.5%, respectively; adjusted difference, 0.4 percentage point; 95% CI, 2.8 to 2.1 ), whereas ATLAS compared a monthly CAB / RPV IM with the patients’ current daily antiretroviral regimen (primary endpoint, 1.6% vs 1.0%, respectively; adjusted difference, 0.6 percentage point ; 95% CI, 1.2 to 2.5).2.3

To ensure tolerance before transitioning to the long-acting injectable formulation, oral introduction with one 30 mg CAB tablet (Vocabria) and two 25 mg RPV (Edurant) tablets once daily with food for at least 1 month is recommended.4 Long-acting injectables are then initiated on the last day of introductory oral therapy and administered once a month. Interestingly, both CAB / RPV are slowly absorbed after IM administration, in which the absorption rate half-lives are approximately 40 days and 90-200 days, respectively. Thus, less frequent IM administration may be necessary.5 The phase 3, multicenter, randomized, non-inferiority study ATLAS-2M (NCT03299049) compared CAB 400 mg / RPV 600 mg every 4 weeks with CAB 600 mg / RPV 900 mg every 8 weeks. The primary outcome was the same as in the FLAIR and ATLAS trials, namely the proportion of participants with plasma HIV-1 RNA greater than or equal to 50 copies / ml at week 48. The results of this study established that dosing every 8 weeks was non-inferior to the dose every 4 weeks (2% vs 1%, respectively; adjusted difference, 0.8; 95% CI 0.6 to 2.2). Although the study has achieved its primary goal, an extension phase is underway and will follow patients through week 100. Pending FDA review, administration every 8 weeks may be recommended.6 Regardless of the dosing regimen, patients who cannot get their injectables at the clinic on the exact day of the targeted administration have a 7-day buffer period to receive the next dose.7 Since the product is administered as an IM injection, a notable advantage is its ability to overcome drug interactions present with the oral formulation of RPV. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) increase gastric pH, leading to a reduction in plasma RPV concentration when administered orally. When RPV is administered in combination with omeprazole, the area of ​​RPV under the curve, peak plasma concentration and minimum plasma concentration decrease by 40%, 40% and 33%, respectively.8 Therefore, PPIs are contraindicated in patients taking RPV by mouth. However, given the IM formulation, this is no longer a problem. This is also true for histamine-2 receptor antagonists and antacids. Practical considerations Practitioners should note certain prescribing considerations for the use of Cabenuva. For the oral introduction phase, only one specialty pharmacy, TheraCom, is contracted to provide a 30-day supply, which can be shipped directly to a patient’s home or prescriber office. Once patients have demonstrated tolerance to oral therapy, they can switch to long-acting IM injections once a month, which should be given in a health care setting, such as a prescribing office. The first IM kit contains 600 mg of CAB and 900 mg of RPV, while the next monthly dosage consists of CAB 400 mg and RPV 600 mg. If a patient misses 1 to 2 months of Cabenuva, start again with the monthly injections of CAB 400 mg and RPV 600 mg IM as soon as possible. 7 But if a patient misses more than 2 months of Cabenuva, start again with CAB 600 mg and Injections of RPV 900 mg IM, then continue to follow the monthly regimen of IM injection of CAB 400 mg and RPV 600 mg IM. If patients cannot access or continue Cabenuva, switching to oral antiretroviral therapy is allowed under the supervision of a healthcare provider. While practitioners should consider many factors when prescribing Cabenuva, the agent has the potential to revolutionize the HIV treatment landscape and, hopefully, will play a fundamental role in ending the HIV epidemic. Courtney Moc, PharmD, MS, is an infectious disease resident at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Melissa Badowski, PharmD, MPH, FCCP, BCIDP, BCPS, AAHIVP, is Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy. THE REFERENCES The FDA approves Cabenuva and Vocabria for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Press release. FDA. January 27, 2021. Accessed April 12, 2021. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/human-immunodeficiency-virus-hiv/fda-approves-cabenuva-and-vocabria-treatment-hiv-1-infection Orkin C, Arasteh K, Hernandez-Mora MG et al. Long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine after oral induction of HIV-1 infection. N Engl J Med. 2020; 382 (12): 1124-1135. doi: 10.1056 / NEJMoa1909512 Swindells S, Andrade-Villanueva JF, Richmond GJ et al. Long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine for maintenance of HIV-1 suppression. N Engl J Med. 2020; 382 (12): 1112-1123. doi: 10.1056 / NEJMoa1904398 Vocabria. Prescribing information. ViiV Healthcare; 2021. Accessed April 12, 2021. https: // gskpro.com/content/dam/global/hcpportal/en_US/Prescribing_Information/Vocabria/pdf/ VOCABRIA-PI-PIL.PDF Letendre SL, Mills A, Hagins D, et al. Pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of cabotegravir and rilpivirine in cerebrospinal fluid following long-acting injectable administration in HIV-infected adults. J Antimicrob Chemother. 2020; 75 (3): 648-655. doi: 10.1093 / jac / dkz504 Overton ET, Richmond G, Rizzardini G et al. Long-acting cabotegravir and rilpivirine administered every 2 months in adults infected with HIV-1 (ATLAS-2M), results at 48 weeks: non-inferiority, randomized, multicenter, open-label, phase 3b study. Lancet. 2020; 396 (10267): 1994-2005. doi: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (20) 32666-0 Cabenuva. Prescribing information. ViiV Healthcare; 2021. Accessed April 12, 2021. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2021/212888s000lbl.pdf Edurant. Prescribing information. Tibotec Therapeutics; 2011. Accessed April 12, 2021. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2011/202022s000lbl.pdf

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos