Entertainment
Why Hollywood remains stunned by legend – The Hollywood Reporter
As Bob Dylan nears his 80th birthday on May 24, his maverick spirit continues to fuel the imagination of Hollywood.
In the past year alone, his’ 60s classics have illuminated a number of high profile projects, including One night in Miami, in which Malcolm X drops a needle on “Blowin ‘in the Wind” to teach Sam Cooke what he thinks a protest song should sound like.
In Soul, Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” emerges from a galleon filled with hippie mystics, while his “I Shall Be Released” is heard in The good lord bird. And his torrid “Masters of War” launches the third episode of Raoul Peck’s kaleidoscopic documentary series on racism and genocide, Destroy all the bullies.
“He is one of the few poets who has truly felt the pulse of society and the world,” says Peck, who has used Dylan’s music in three of his works, including the 2016 Oscar-nominated documentary James Baldwin, I’m not your nigga.
“When I was younger,” Peck adds, “there weren’t a lot of pop or folk singers. [by whom] I felt represented. With Dylan, I never had this problem. And remember, every moment was important [involving] the black community, be it Hurricane Carter or Medgar Evers. He was more than a bridge; he captured the real feelings of those moments – the anger and poetry of it – the existential part of it as well.
Dylan was impressed early on by the magic of cinema. Growing up in Hibbing, Minnesota, he attended the Lybba Theater, named after his grandmother, Lybba Edelstein. Its heroes included James Dean and Marlon Brando. But he also held Harry Belafonte and Judy Garland in high regard for their ability to combine acting with unmatched singing chops. Later, during the Greenwich Village era, Dylan would draw inspiration from François Truffaut and Federico Fellini, who not only captured real life, but appealed to his tendency to color outside the lines.
In two documentaries – Martin Scorsese’s No direction at home (2005) and The Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story (2019) – attest, Dylan can be a fascinating screen presence. He could also be a thorny figure, as seen in the 1967s Do not look back, DA Pennebaker’s Truth Chronicle about his 1965 tour of England. The film revealed Dylan’s annoying nature, his refusal to be classified, and his tendency to treat the press just like Brando did, like a cat would with a ball of yarn.
About a year after this film was made, Dylan repeats Pennebaker’s footage from his 1966 tour of the UK and Ireland as a director. The result, Eat the document, was refused by ABC, who ordered it, and never received a proper release. He’s also proven that a Bob Dylan movie is a distinctly different animal, existing outside of established storytelling rules. Dylan’s Renaldo and Clara (1978) – mixing sequences from concerts, interviews and fictional vignettes in which a love triangle is played – went even further by blurring the lines between reality and fantasy. At nearly four o’clock, it’s a test of endurance for all but its most fervent followers.
Nonetheless, director Todd Haynes called Eat the document “Weird and completely frantic and twisted and fascinating.” The film helped inspire the director’s own unorthodox photo of Dylan, I am not here (2007), in which the subject is played by six different actors, including Cate Blanchett. Haynes viewed Dylan’s story as “self-invention on every level” and described his film as “almost like a psychic debate between different selves”.
Just four years ago, Dylan starred and co-wrote the drama film Masked and anonymous, directed by Larry Charles. The movie, says Jeff Bridges, who played a jaded reporter in the movie, “sounded like a Dylan song. There was certainly a guideline following the inventors of Jack Fate, the character of Bob Dylan, coming into contact with all of these fascinating characters.
The actor adds: “The atmosphere on set was very loose. I think we shot the whole thing in a few weeks. And Larry Charles created a wonderful atmosphere of fun and play. The reviews weren’t so kind. The New York Times calls Dylan’s performance “gnomic” and the film “an unholy and incoherent mess.” As a Bob Dylan artifact, however, he is infinitely, perhaps morbid, fascinating.
Despite Dylan’s mixed track record as an actor, screenwriter, and director, top talent flock to work on anything that bears his name. And he’s been generous in licensing his music to filmmakers with equally adventurous sensibilities. The catch is that directors and music supervisors are invariably kept in the dark as to what their muse thinks of their efforts, about this eternal man of mystery. Soul Editor-in-chief Kevin Nolting, whose idea was to use “Subterranean Homesick Blues” on the soundtrack, says Camp Dylan’s comments are yet to come. “I didn’t hear it if there was any,” he said. “I’m really curious, though.
This story first appeared in the May 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]