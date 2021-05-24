SiriusXM partners with TikTok on new music channel, Pandora playlists and more – TechCrunch

SiriusXM takes a look at TikTok. Satellite radio company and parent company Pandora today announced a partnership with the social video platform to power several new initiatives, including a TikTok channel on SiriusXM, TikTok playlists hosted on Pandora and reruns. Pandora LIVE events on TikTok.

The playlists hosted on Pandora are the first of the new initiatives to be launched.

Starting today, the popular creators of TikTok will organize, host and promote their own Pandora playlists to their fans on TikTok, starting with Bella Poarch. Influencer TikTok, who now has 69.6 million subscribers, is best known for her viral lip-syncing video on “M to the B,” which exploded to become the most popular video on TikTok. She also makes videos featuring content of song, dance and play, among others, and this month released his first single, “Build a B * tch”, which entered Spotify’s top 50 in the US and worldwide.

At the time of writing, Poarch’s TikTok advertising their playlists, which launched 4 hours ago, had 187.6K likes and 1 million views.

Other “TikTok Tastemakers,” as SiriusXM has dubbed them, will be releasing their own playlists in the coming months, including Christian Shelton and Nick Tangorra.

In addition, Pandora users will be able to log into the TikTok Hits Playlist Anytime, which features popular and trending songs from TikTok.

Pandora is not the first music broadcaster to harness the influence of TikTok for its own ends. Today, TikTok trends are pushing songs up the Billboard charts and streaming Spotify streams as young users search for their favorite TikTok songs on their favorite music streaming app. Spotify is now curating TikTok hits in editorial playlists like Viral Hits, Internet Wholesale, Teen Beats, and more. Apple Music also jumped into the TikTok action by introducing 10 new playlists for younger Gen Z users last year. This included its own Viral Hits playlist, which is a collection of TikTok’s best tracks. and other social media channels.

Other SiriusXM initiatives include the soon to be launched TikTok Radio, a full-time music channel featuring trending tunes on TikTok that will be presented by TikTok creators, influencers and DJs. debuts later this summer and will air on SiriusXM. , including in vehicles as well as in the SiriusXM app for desktops, mobiles and connected devices.

TikTok fans will also later be able to watch selected reruns of Pandora’s original event series, Pandora LIVE – a continuation of the live Pandora events that went virtual during the pandemic. Pandora LIVE events feature artists of all genres, including country, rock, pop, R&B and more, and were generally re-broadcast, in part, the next day on SiriusXM.

Recently, Pandora LIVE celebrated Women’s History Month with a virtual event that included performances by Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan, which was rebroadcast on TikTok.

Other Pandora LIVE events will soon do the same. SiriusXM announces that it will announce the events that will be rebroadcast on TikTok throughout the year.

“We’re excited to partner with TikTok to create new content that brings the vibrancy of the leading social networking service to life on live radio and our streaming platforms,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM, in a press release. “The effect of TikTok on music and pop culture in general is undeniable. Our platforms will provide a unique opportunity for the creators of TikTok to engage with our listeners with content experiences that have never been done before in audio, ”he added.

SiriusXM’s decision to partner more closely with TikTok could help it attract a younger group of listeners and subscribers, who could follow their favorite fans on Pandora to tune in to their playlist content. However, it can’t benefit from the full impact that working with TikTok could bring, as integrations are split between its two departments, instead of focusing on just one.

Additionally, SiriusXM, like others, still faces the looming threat of Resso, TikTok owner ByteDance’s own music streaming app, which may one day make it to the United States, as part of its efforts. of global expansion. It has the potential to tie TikTok’s music discovery features more tightly to streaming, which impacts the demand for competing services.

For now, however, TikTok sees the potential for a partnership with an American music broadcaster.

“We’re excited to be working with SiriusXM on TikTok Radio and bringing the creators of TikTok to Pandora to make the trends, music and creative influences that play such a defining role in modern culture even more accessible,” said the TikTok’s global music manager, Ole Obermann, in a statement. “We are really excited to see this come to life and thank the SiriusXM team for being such an innovative and visionary collaborator,” he said.