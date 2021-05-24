Return the grandstand to the grandstand: County fairs are ready to welcome the public again

Becky Willhite of Namaste Farm in Alburnett presents her face to a llama on May 15 as they greet each other at the Eastern Iowa Llamas Judging Clinic at Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City. Students learned what to look for when judging llamas shows and had the chance to practice giving commentary with several local llamas herds. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette)

IOWA CITY Grab your funnel cake, halfway tickets and something fried on a stick. County fairs are back.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a devastating year for fairs in Iowa. Of the 106 Iowas County and District Fairs and the Iowa State Fair, 84 of them did not take place last year, said Tom Barnes, executive director of the ‘Association of Iowa Fairs.

Mentally, this is a big deal, Barnes said of the loss of fairs and the loss of income for the communities and organizations that host these events. It was a difficult pill to swallow.

With more people vaccinated and COVID-19 precautions lifted, Barnes said show organizers were ready to return to some normalcy. The Iowa State Fair, which was canceled last year for the first time since World War II, will return this summer, along with the county fairs.

Everyone is very excited, he said. Were cautiously optimistic.

County Fair Times Linn County Fair: June 23-27. thelinncountyfair.com Johnson County Fair: July 25-28. johnsoncofair.com Great Jones County Fair: July 21-25. greatjonescountyfair.com

But don’t call it a comeback for some county fairs. While COVID-19 made traditional county fairs difficult or impractical in the past year, some local organizers have yet to host modified events to give children of 4-H or the national FFA organization a chance to present their cattle or exhibits or to give the public a semblance of the fair even if only online.

John Harms, general manager of the Great Jones County Fair, said organizers took their typical five-day event and brought it to nine. Harms said he has eliminated the concerts that typically draw visitors from across the region, as well as the carnival. Instead, the focus has been on running livestock shows and similar events to have fewer people on the fairground while still giving children the opportunity to show off their projects.

It was all geared towards youth development, Harms said. We could still have a fair entirely focused on youth and youth development.

By diluting the crowds and showing one form of cattle in the morning and another in the afternoon instead of two or three at the same time, the fair was a very comfortable, efficient and safe environment, Harms said. Families overwhelmingly supported the facility and there were no known cases of COVID-19 linked to the fair, Harms said.

It was personally rewarding for me, Harms said. I got to see most of them. Most of the time I miss 90% of the fair.

Nick Hauptly of Namaste Farm in Alburnett calms his llama on May 15 as he trains to show him off at the Eastern Iowa Llamas Judging Clinic at Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City . (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette)

Michael Leick, director of Johnson County Fairgrounds, said organizers put on a show there and were held just last year. Children could come and show their projects and animals, but no members of the public were allowed and each individual event was organized separately.

It went very well, said Leick, who added that lessons learned from this experience will be implemented at this year’s fair.

In Linn County, organizers announced last spring that the 2020 show would be virtual. Heidi Steffen, co-vice president and head of marketing and website for the fair, said she has run online contests, posted videos of 4-H attendees reciting the 4-H pledge, and videos of exhibitors. discussing how they prepare their cattle.

It was really good to be able to show this side of the fair, Steffen said.

There were also entertainment events, such as an acoustic music set and professional wrestling, hosted on Facebook.

It was crowded, regarding different things throughout the day, Steffen said. I think people who attended said it was awesome. They could still feel like they were part of it.

But now the organizers are ready to welcome the faithful back to the field. That said, there will always be precautions.

Steffen said they would space out their carnival and other entertainment activities to allow for more social distancing. A concert at the wheel is planned to allow performances in complete safety.

Student judges discuss a group of llamas on May 15 at the Eastern Iowa Lama Judging Clinic at Linn County Fairgrounds in downtown Linn. Students learned what to look for when judging llamas shows and had the chance to practice giving commentary with several local llamas herds. (Rebecca F. Miller / The Gazette)

Everyone is really excited, she said. I think the basics will be the same. We were still in the process of finalizing the fun and open contests that we have on a daily basis.

Harms said the Great Jones County Fair has not finalized all of its precautions, noting that public health guidelines continue to evolve. Tickets are on sale for grandstand artists such as Zac Brown Band and Dan + Shay.

Public safety has always been a major concern for all fairs and festivals across the state and the country, he said. It hasn’t changed. We can all look back and say: It worked. It did not work. This is what we do in a normal year. We just have one more item to deal with.

Leick at Johnson County Fairgrounds said the old format of the fair would return with some changes, such as having more events outside rather than inside. As a non-profit show, organizers look forward to a return to the events they need to maintain their annual budget, Leick said.

We were just very excited to come back to our show this year, he said. A number of people have told us that they hope to get married at our full traditional fair this year.

