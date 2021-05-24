Stop scrolling endlessly for new things and watch these 11 Bollywood movies that NEVER disappoint

With limited new releases across all of our favorite OTT platforms, most of us find ourselves scrolling and searching endlessly in the hopes of finding something unique and just fun to watch that turns us away. of all the tragedies that shake the world.

But what exactly are we looking at when we’ve seen it all? We fall back on our precious Bollywood movies which are so expertly written and then made to glory with memorable performances by some of our favorite celebrities. While we understand that you would have seen all of the recommended movies on this list, reviewing them won’t hurt you, but rather make sure it’s a hell of a good time from start to finish.

1. Dil Chahta Hai



Netflix / Dil Chahta Hai

For cinema enthusiasts, the date of July 24, 2001 (released in India) is engraved. It was the day that Farhan Akhtar’s legendary Dil Chahta Hai came out and Indian cinema woke up to a whole new era of films. The film presented to the spectators an India which was theirs, they lived it but it was unknown in our cinematographic universe. Dil Chahta Hai gave us a modern India – where wealthy urban youth carve out their own definitions of love, life and friendship. Simply put, Dil Chahta Hai’s enduring appeal is to bring the life experiences of real people to the big screen for the first time.

Streaming platform: Netflix.

2. Jab we met



Jab We Met / Twitter

Can Anything Beat Kareena Kapoor as Geet on Celluloid? No, we don’t think so.

Jab We Met by Imtiaz Ali is one of those timeless films that deserve a spot on your watchlist anytime, any day of the week. The simple narration ofHeartbroken suicidal businessman Aditya who meets a spiritual woman named Geet on a train and ends up being sucked into her whirlwind of life is filled with an exuberance of charm and reliability, making her a watch amazing at all times.

Streaming platform: Netflix.

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara



ZNMD / Abhay Deol Instagram

A wonderful singles trip to Spain. A reunion of childhood best friends. Beautiful characters and actors on the screen. An exceptional cinema. Poetry that changes life. This is the only reason we will always take to watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a truly unforgettable film.

Streaming platform: Netflix.

4. Likes Aaj Kal



Likes Aaj Kal / Twitter

The year is 2009. Imtiaz Ali is fresh off the hit of Jab We Metand calling himself perhaps the top apni favorite hoon. Saif Ali Khan is Bollywood’s first metrosexual hero and Deepika Padukone is a relatively fresh face making only her third film. Their coming together makes a movie called Love Aaj Kal, a movie that taught us about breaking up, marrying the wrong person, never falling in love and most of all being honest about how much you love someone. What movie!

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video.

5. Queen



Kangana Ranaut / Queen

Kangana Ranaut’s finest hours on celluloid can be seen in her hit film Queen.

The story of when Rani Mehra is left at the altar on her wedding day, she shocks her conservative family and friends by turning what was supposed to be a romantic honeymoon for two into an ambitious solo trip is also empowering. that lovely to look at. again and again.

Streaming platform: Netflix.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani



Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani / Netflix

There is enough eye candy in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to see you through, but where it really shines and stays in our hearts is the simple story of love and friendship. With an extraordinary cast of powerful performers, there is no room for the film to fail.

Streaming platform: Netflix.

7. Highway



Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in Highway / Twitter

The Imtiaz Ali blockbuster Hit Highway is one of Bollywood’s best celluloid works.With terrific writing, outstanding filmmaking, stunning cinematography, and amazing performances from the mesmerizing Alia Bhatt.But the character and actions of Randeep Hooda as kidnapper and petty thief Mahabir, who kidnaps Veera, are unforgettable. It’s a story that lets you be real and honest with yourself and that’s why it’s worth watching over and over again.

Streaming platform: Disney + Hotstar.



8. Kal Ho Na Ho



Kal Ho Na Ho / Netflix

Director Nikkhil AdvanisKal Ho Naa Hois the unfinished love story of grumpy MBA student Naina (Preity Zinta) and cheerful and interfering cancer patient Aman (Shahrukh Khan). Except instead of keeping it that way, Aman emotionally manipulates Naina’s friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) into believing that he loves her, and Nainas’ mother Jenny (Jaya Bachchan) convinces Naina that the only way to become a woman is to marry someone who loves you even if you don’t. While the storyline won’t work for everyone, Shah Rukh Khan’s songs and charm are enough reasons to watch this Bollywood gem.



Streaming platform: Netflix.

9. Both! India



Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India / Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s best cinematic hours have to come from his 2007 film Chak De India.

Chak De India is not only hailed as the best Indian sports film to date, it also defines the career of Shah Rukh Khan, the actor. For the first time, we saw Shah Rukh Khan romanticize not a heroine but the character, the storyline and the nation. We had no cheesy dialogue or outstretched arms poses. We also didn’t have fancy clothes or exotic settings for romantic songs. What we got was an actor. Kabir was broken. His eyes reflected that pain. The humiliation he suffered. So when he finally wins, you believe him. This is the power of Shah Rukh Khan as an actor.

Streaming platform: Netflix.

10. Wake up Sid



Ranbir Kapoor / Wake Up Sid

On rainy days and we want to witness the glow of Ranbir Kapoor or Konkana Sen Sharma, watching Wake Up Sid can be a real guilty pleasure. A delightful coming-of-age movie that shines a light on the pleasures and pain of adulthood, the film does it all.

Streaming platform: Netflix.

11. 3 idiots



3 idiots / Twitter

The 2009 film was director Rajkumar Hirani’s take on the pressures of the competitive education system in India and starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and Kareena Kapoor. What a wonderful movie. Songs, life stories, and life lessons make 3 Idiots a must-see whenever you run out of something to watch.

Streaming platform: Netflix.