Casey Wilson and Paul Scheer preview Showtime’s ‘Black Monday’ season 3 – CBS Philly





(CBS Local) – Need a new TV show to watch? Showtime has you covered with the return of their half-hour comedy “Black Monday”. The series stars Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells and is produced by Seth Rogen. “Black mondayLooks back at the stock market crash of 1987 and uses comedy to show just how wild and wacky the 1980s were. CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith sat down with Scheer and Wilson to preview the new season, share what it’s like to work with Cheadle, and discuss why this show works so well. READ MORE: New Jersey interior mask warrant will be lifted in some settings on Friday, May 28 “It was great and we’ve been touring for a while. Obviously it’s wild to film during COVID, but luckily we didn’t have any issues, ”Wilson said. “We still managed to create such a funny and awesome show. I’m so excited everyone is seeing the new season. It’s so hard funny and there are so many jokes and laughs. It’s such a weird and awesome tone. It’s both a murder mystery and a romance. It’s so funny and out there and I want everyone to watch. “ “One of the interesting things about this show is all the directions it can take,” Scheer said. “Like Casey said, the show has some really tough jokes, but the stakes are high. The characters grow up and are injured. When things happen, they mean something. It’s really fun. All the rider this season is people trying to start a second life. What’s their next chapter, but the past creeps in. “ READ MORE: Officials: Edward James Shadder, 55, shot and killed by Pennsylvania state soldier following domestic dispute in Northampton County Wilson and Scheer say bodies will drop in season three and unlikely pairs will form. A lot has transpired for the cast and crew since the show first aired in 2019. Season two was released just before the pandemic hit and now season three returns with the pandemic hopefully ending. the. It has been a journey for everyone involved and Wilson and Scheer are both grateful to have shared this experience with Cheadle. “My husband [David Caspe] is one of the creators of the show along with Jordan Cahan, so I remember that script existed 10 years ago, ”Wilson said. “It was such an evolution to see him. I have personally changed my hair style. I enjoyed playing such a savage character who is physically and emotionally violent. I can play someone on the walls and the show is gone from Wall Street. I just hope to bring the comedy back in front of people who will be welcome after this difficult year. “What I love about Don is that he’s just a real actor in the sense of the word and he really wants to inhabit that character,” Scheer said. “You get the impression he’s not making any wrong moves. I think in that first season we were all like letting Don lead. What has been so fun is that it erodes quickly and he really wants everyone to have sagging, freshness and fun. NO MORE NEWS: $ 516 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Bucks County “Black Monday” returns Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. EST / PST and streams seasons one and two right now on the Showtime app.

