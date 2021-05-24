American actor Jason Lee is also an amazing photographer





Jason lee is one of those actors who are just as good behind the camera as they are in front of it. Besides being a talented actor and skillful skater, he also loves photography and he’s pretty darn good at it. In this video, Tatiana hopper presents the work of this man of many talents. Born in 1970 in California, Lee grew up surrounded by the culture of skateboarding. So it’s probably no wonder that he was a professional skater from the late 1980s to the mid 1990s. And to this day he is still a member of the skate community, participating in related events. skating. In the mid-1900s Lee began to take minor roles as an actor. His acting career took off, but it’s probably the most recognizable for his role in the TV series. My name is earl, which took place between 2005 and 2009. I never stopped hoping to see more seasons of this one, by the way, I love it! Somewhere around the shoot of My name is earl, Lee devoted more time and energy to photography. When asked how and when he started, he replied that it was in 2002 on a film set. So he had almost two decades of photographic experience behind him. Lee mainly shoots movies and uses different cameras and formats: from snapshot to large format. He often photographs scenes across America and his country of origin is a great source of inspiration for him. In 2015, Lee founded Photographic film, an Instagram movie community gallery and photo book editor. He also published a photography book on instant photography for Refueled, and a book of selected American photographs, In the rush for gold dust. I recommend you take a look at Jason Lees’ work, I believe you will enjoy it. You can find it on his website and Instagram, and feel free to let me know if you like it as much as I do. [The Photography of Jason Lee (SS, Ep5) via ISO 1200]







