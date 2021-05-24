Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don’t look bothered and kissed by the sun in Miami





At the beginning there was Bennifer. And then fast forward over many years, three presidencies, several wars, a lot of cultural highs, a lot of lows, and then there was the pandemic. Famous novelties, that is to say the surprising couplings and decouplings which feed the industry. Then, after we got married in this thing for a year, the vaccines offered a dose of hope, and in the midst of all that hope, the celebrity news came back for a bit.Jennifer lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who were engaged, separated. And finally (here’s the end for now) it was Bennifer again. It’s Bennifer again. As if to say, yes the world is coming back, in fact it’s coming back so hard that it sent us back in 2002 once again, Bennifer is back, and they’re in Miami looking sunny and relieved. Part of the ease of photos taken on weekends and published on TMZ must be a product of Miami itself, a place where the pandemic did not exist (or it did exist a lot, but not in the lead for many visitors). Part of it could be that Nap dressesque set shes got it. So free, so easy, just run it! When did Lopez just launch something? This weekend, with Ben, she just threw a dress! She looks well given and so does he. Perhaps they took with them the lessons learned in 2002 and are now wiser, stronger, more carefree. What’s better for the good vibes only mentality of summer 2021? Meanwhile, Rodriguez would be is fine. And, frankly, it looks great too. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair An intimate view of a young Queen Elizabeth II

