Disney World reopening: How to take a new augmented reality selfie





Disney Parks and Snap (the parent company of Snapchat) announced a new partnership that will allow people to take selfies with virtual Disney characters and decorations. The new partnership allows customers to use the My Disney Experience app to take photos incorporating augmented reality technology.

Disney Parks said in a blog post: Mickey and Minnie will be right next to you on Snapchat with their playful expressions and gestures. They can even give you a hug! the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse contact lenses can be accessed through the Snapchat app once you are at Walt Disney World. This is only available at Disney World, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. However, you can also try out the new selfies at home until June 3. So it’s a nice little development. Why this is important to Disney World According to CNN Company, this is a big step for Disney World. The park was closed for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Disney is looking to rework its parks to look to the future. The addition of augmented reality is a step in this direction. How can we take these really rich and deep stories and environments and do more with them? We don’t want to be constrained by just physical brick and mortar, said Gary Daniels, vice president of digital experience at Disney. CNN Company. We just have so many tools in our toolbox now. When you look at things like (AR), we were going to be able to just connect and engage guests in a very different and incremental way.

