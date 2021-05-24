DYK Prithviraj Sukumaran has been featured in three Bollywood films with notable actors!





One of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian film industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran has dominated cinema with his powerful performances. Known for his work in Vaasthavam and earning acting accolades at a young age, the actor has proven his talent and versatility by spanning all genres. But did you know that Prithviraj also made a hard-hitting impression in Bollywood? Prithviraj Sukumaran’s films such asClassmates, Nandanam, Mozhi,andAyalum Njanum Thammil contributed to its success in the South Indian industry. However, the actor had a positive impact on Bollywood audiences after starring in all three of these films. Learn about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Hindi films and the roles he played in them. 1. Aiyyaa Marking her Bollywood debut alongside Rani Mukerji, Prithviraj Sukumaran played Surya Iyer in the film. The plot of the film revolved around an eccentric woman, played by Rani Mukerji, who is drawn to the character of Prithviraj who is an artist. The chemistry of the duo in the film and its title song ‘Dreamum Wakeupum ‘ was appreciated by the public. The actor received positive reviews for his performance in the film and also received the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut, but the film failed to garner large numbers at the box office. 2.Aurangzeb Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Aurangzeb was released in 2013. Starring alongside Zara Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, Prithviraj played the role of ACP Arya Phogat. The plot of the film revolved around the plan to expose a corrupt businessman by replacing his son with his double. The 38-year-old actor’s performance was appreciated by audiences as he received the IBNLiveMovie award for Best Supporting Actor. 3.Naam Shabana Released in 2017, the action thriller was directed by Shivam Nair and starred Taapsee Pannu with Manoj Bajpayee and Danny Denzongpa. Playing the role of Tony / Mikhail, Prithviraj delivered a commendable performance in the strong role. The spin-off of Baby, name Shabana focused on the story of Agent Shabana. The film was received positively by audiences and received critical acclaim. IMAGE – INSTAGRAM BY PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







