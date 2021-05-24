Super Flower Blood Moon: How to See the Lunar Eclipse in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. The lunar spectacular that will happen next week in Hollywood is a bit of a mouthful: it’s a super flower blood moon, and it will definitely be worth marking on your calendar even though the visibility of the The lunar eclipse will vary across the country.

The western states of the United States are prime locations to view the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25-26. States east of the Mississippi River will see a partial eclipse, but East Coasters won’t see much as the moon turns a dark reddish color, hence the nickname Blood Moon when the moon enters the shadows. of the earth. People in that part of the country will have to be content to watch the supermoon not that taking the time to see the last in a series of three supermoons will not be worth it. Fittingly for the trifecta grand finale, May’s super moon will appear larger and brighter than the two preceding it.

The May Full Moon is also known as the Flower Moon for quite obvious reasons, as this is the month when flowers burst. The likelihood of seeing the supermoon or the blood moon, of course, depends on a clear or rather clear sky. The National Weather Service is forecasting irregular fog for Hollywood overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here is what you need to know lunar eclipse details in Hollywood Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning: Duration: 4 hours, 5 minutes, 48 ​​seconds

Total duration: 14 minutes, 28 seconds

Penumbral begins: May 26 at 1:47:39 a.m.

Partial start: May 26 at 2:44:58 a.m.

Full start: May 26 at 4:11:26 a.m.

Maximum: May 26 at 4:18:42 a.m.

Full end: May 26 at 4:25:54 a.m.

Partial end: May 26 at 5:52:23

Moonset: May 26 at 5:53:27 Here are five things you should know:

1. What happens during a lunar eclipse? A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the sun and the moon, preventing sunlight from falling on the moon, according to NASA. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on opposite sides of the Earth and its shadow or shadow bathes the moon in darkness, except for reflections from the sun, which gives it the dark reddish color. A partial eclipse occurs when only part of the Earth’s shadow covers the moon.

2. What’s the best way to view the lunar eclipse? Timing is everything, and timeanddate.com’s schedule on the best times to watch the lunar eclipse is accurate in seconds. Be ready to commit: the whole the eclipse takes about five hours, depending on the time zone. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be seen safely to the naked eye, and you won’t need any special equipment except maybe a lawn chair to relax on while you watch. Depending on where you live and the cloud cover, you might want to watch the Lunar Eclipse on different streaming platforms, or live on Patch via this video from timeanddate.com. 3. What is a super moon and how does it affect the eclipse? The moon reaches perigee at the point where it passes closest to Earth in its orbit around 6:21 p.m. PST in Hollywood on Tuesday, and this will cause the lunar eclipse to appear slightly larger than normal. The moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical pattern and is 221,500 miles from us when it reaches perigee. This makes it appear about 30% brighter and 14% larger than normal full moons. the the supermoon effect is an illusion, or eye turn, and that will make the lunar eclipse a bit more dramatic when the moon hits perigee. 4. What sets the May super moon apart from others? One thing sources agree on is that the full moon in May is a super moon. May full moon and supermoon will approach approximately 100 miles from Earth as the full moons of March and April. During the May super moon, our natural satellite moves closer to Earth in its monthly orbit than it did in the previous two supermoons, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which explains: “To the naked eye, the full moon in May will not appear larger or brighter than that of April, because the distance between the moon and the earth differs by less than 100 miles between April and May. It is a tiny distance in the grand scale of space, but we will still see a bright and beautiful super moon! “ 5. Arrange yourself: are there two, three or four supermoons in 2021? It depends on the interviewee and their definition of a super moon, which is not a scientific definition. Astrologer Richard Nolle lists four 2021 supermoons on his supermoon list for the 21st century; the full moons of April and May count, but not the full moon of March. He says the full moons of November 4 and December 4 will be supermoons. His point of view matters, as he coined the term in 1979 to describe the new and full moons that occur when the orb is less than 90% of perigee. Fred Espanak, an eclipse expert and retired NASA astrophysicist, uses the same criteria and agrees with Nolle, Earthsky.org reported. The Old Farmer’s Almanac indicates that only the upcoming April and May fill-ups qualify under its strict definition of super moon: “A supermoon is the closest new moon and full moon to the year. By this definition, there can only be two supermoons per year (one full moon supermoon and one new moon supermoon).” Sources that list three supermoons don’t always agree on which months they’ll perform. Earthsky.org, for example, says that Full moons of April, May and June qualify, while Space.com says the Full moon of march was a super moon.

