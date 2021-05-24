Sam Asghari: I want to be an action star | Entertainment





Sam Asghari dreams of staring in blockbuster action movies. Pop star Britney Spears’ 27-year-old boyfriend has revealed he loves following in the footsteps of Hollywood legends like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone by starring in action movies. The fitness instructor shared, “Action is something I want to do – action, drama, thriller – it’s a genre that I really want to get into. But if you can do comedy, you can do anything. make.” Sam thinks he’s a great fit for action movies, but he also has the ambition to become a “complete actor”. Sam believes he has the potential to become a true “fan favorite”. Speaking of his long-term ambitions, he told Variety, “I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that go on Netflix and become fan favorites. “My ultimate goal is to be a well-rounded actor. I do a lot of MMA training, I do a lot of pistol and stunt training to be a full actor like Tom Cruise, like Jason Statham. “Like I said, I want to do action, but I also want to be able to do theater. It’s my job, and I want to do it 100%.” And one day Sam hopes to make some history in the movie industry. He said: “My ultimate goal is to be the first Middle East to play a superhero. Marvel or whoever – they should call me.” Meanwhile, Sam previously confessed that he wanted to become “a young daddy”. The actor started dating Britney after starring in his ‘Slumber Party’ video in 2016 and revealed that he wanted to have kids with the iconic pop star, who already has Sean, 15, and Jayden. , 14, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. He shared, “My priorities in life are to stay humble and understand where I’m from and where I’m going. I want to take my career to the next level when it comes to acting. “I also want to take my relationship to the next level. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young father.

