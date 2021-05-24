Meg Actor Jessica McNamee Wants To Return For The Sequel





Meg star Jessica McNamee opens up about her desire to return for the developing sequel and recalls her fun times making the first film.

Actress Jessica McNamee has opened up about her desire to return to development The Meg 2and recalled the pleasure she had in making the first film. Loosely based on Steve Alten’s 1997 novel, the story centers on a rescue diver recruited to help a group of scientists, including his ex-wife, battle a megalodon shark that emerged from the deepest section. of the Mariana Trench. Jason Statham led the entire cast for the film alongside Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Page Kennedy and McNamee. Attempts to get an adaptation of Alten’s novel off the ground go back to when Disney’s Hollywood Pictures acquired the rights in 1996. After a few years of languishing in development hell, the rights reverted to Alten, and development started again. New Line Cinema in 2005. Unfortunately, this version also struggled to get off the ground and the movie has never happened yet. These are the Warner Bros. Studios. who were finally able to take the project beyond its development phase. Originally slated to see Eli Roth step into the director’s chair, the horror filmmaker left due to creative differences and was replaced by Jon Turteltaub. Statham signed to play soon after. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Meg: The Shark Movie’s Biggest Mistakes (& How The Sequel Can Fix Them) In an interview withCollider, McNamee revealed that she had not heard a word about the possibility of her return for the sequel, which Statham recently announced would begin production in January 2022. Despite this, she confirmed she wanted to resume her role as Lori Taylor for the upcoming blockbuster. venture out and even hint at the potential filming location for it. Read what McNamee had to say below: I do not even know! I’m not on it. I should be. Im a terrible person. I mean, that would be the dream. I would love to be involved. I had a lot of fun filming this film. Let’s have fun and the whole process was so much fun. We have to shoot in New Zealand. I also heard that they are potentially filming in Australia which would be amazing. It’s the only way to get into this fucking country at this point! While the kind of creature feature is always looking for the next oneJaws, withLove and monstersandSubmarineclose to this success, there was undoubtedly a good dose of thrills in the firstMegmovie. One of its critical flaws has never been finding the right tone between terrifying and luscious, but there is high hope that the sequel will be bigger, bolder, and darker than its predecessor.The Meg 2 may even be noted as R, something Statham previously said the original had been approached but ultimately decided not to, releasing instead as a PG-13 film. out of the question. The original film taking 20 years to finally reach the screen, a rushThe Meg 2The latter’s arrival isn’t something fans should be hoping for. But with a more filmmaker in the director’s chair and a script already finished, the wait should not only prove to be less painful but also, hopefully, point to an improved second sea trip. More: Everything We Know So Far About The Meg 2 Source: Collider Kelly Marie Tran reflects on role in Raya after final Jedi reaction

About the Author Grant Hermanns

(87 articles published)

Grant Hermanns is a News Writer for Screen Rant, having recently joined the team. In 2015, while still in college, Grant made his debut in the entertainment journalism industry with the creator-friendly Moviepilot site, until he closed nearly three years older. late. From there he joined the staff of ComingSoon.net and was its associate editor before joining Screen Rant. To say he’s a movie and TV lover would be an understatement and when he’s not mass-consuming you can find him exploring the world of Dungeons & Dragons with friends or slowly making his way through. in his backlog. More from Grant Hermanns







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos