Broadcast Networks’ Biggest Initial Surprises – The Hollywood Reporter

The bulk of renewals, cancellations and new series collections are underway and the five broadcast networks have largely played it safe by lighting up green what you expect of them: well-known and easily sold franchise expansions and restarts their own IP.

That said, there were still a few surprises. Here are the six biggest.

ABC cancels Rebel.

Of all cancellations, Rebel is by far the most confusing. The Katey Sagal-directed drama, based on the life of Erin Brockovich, was produced by the network’s most prominent showrunner (Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 boss Krista Vernoff). The network expanded options on casting and ordered additional scripts during the pandemic and made Rebel, starring Andy Garcia and John Corbett, his first dramatic pilot to receive the series command call. (Big sky was picked up directly in the series.) After a massive marketing push, Rebel launched on April 8 in the first post of ABC-Grey’s Anatomy slot that gave Vernoff an entire night of programming on the network. The cancellation came after a month of episodes, meaning executives had time to watch the 30-day DVR and the streaming returns for the pilot and nothing else. “You give them three shows during a pandemic, they give you five episodes. Cool cool. Cool, ”wrote Vernoff in a deleted since tweet. Rebel was enlightened by Karey Burke, who handed ABC to Craig Erwich after being promoted to oversee the Disney 20th TV studio. Sources note that the decision to cancel the show reverted to the thread and was ultimately based on its terrible same-day ratings (3.2 million total viewers and 0.43 in the 18-49 adult demo). , slightly lower compared to the renewal since A million little things) and modest streaming performance. Otherwise, Rebel was perfectly branded for ABC and, as a co-production with Sony TV, was a bit more profitable than if the network owned it. Like shows like Netflix’s failed lifetime success You illustrates, sometimes programming needs time and a platform to understand and unfortunately that will not be the case for Rebel as the sources note, Erwich has no plans to relaunch the series on Hulu (which he also oversees) although ABC Signature producers are buying the series.

Clarice switch to Paramount +.

“When we first offered it, we assumed it would be a streaming show and David Nevins said it would have more impact on the network.” It’s like that Clarice co-creator Jenny Lumet described how she Thesilenceofthelambs the update landed on broadcast and not on a streaming platform. “We went back and forth because there are more constraints on the network. But then I thought well, f … that’s a lot more interesting to see what we can do in all these rules and regulations because that’s what Clarice does. Everything is out of the window now after the freshman drama hits ViacomCBS’s streaming platform, Paramount +. The movement comes as the expensive series of Star Trek franchise captain Alex Kurtzman – CBS Studios’ most prominent showrunner – was the broadcast network’s lowest-rated drama series. Clarice is one of three CBS dramas to move to Paramount +, joining Wrong (which first broke on Netflix after its first season on CBS) and The SEAL team, with the latter marking another season to help bring David Boreanaz’s military drama to the threshold of syndication. All three moves come as CBS shrunk storage space with new takes on Cash Cow franchises, including CSI, NCIS and FBI.

The CW sets up on Saturdays.

The broadcast network led by Mark Pedowitz will have roughly the same amount of programming hours as Fox when it tilts the originals on Saturdays in October. The network, a joint venture between CBS Studios and Warner Bros. TV, will announce its schedule on May 25, with hopes that either acquired originals or unscripted programs could debut in one of the worst slots in the world. television schedule. Nonetheless, the move opens up the network to increase its volume of scripted originals, which, in turn, would create additional revenue streams for content from its parent companies while helping to strengthen HBO Max and Paramount +.

Comedy not to be missed on NBC.

The network that launched “Must-See TV” on Thursday with successes such as Friends and Seinfeld will, for the first time in at least 50 years, begin the 2021-2022 season with zero comedy on its program. Instead, the network – under the leadership of new leaders Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick – will bow in the returning series. Kenan, Mr. Mayor and Young Rock alongside comedies for beginners American Auto and Large crew early 2022. The last abridged season of Brooklyn nine-nine , as planned, will launch in August outside of the Olympics and close broadcasting in September – just as the new broadcast season begins. “In recent years our comedies haven’t performed as well in the fall, so we’re doubling down mid-season with two big nights of comedy,” Rovner told reporters of the eyebrow-raising decision.

Powerpuff will be redeveloped.

From the moment The CW put their live update of The Powerpuff Girls in development, the pilot produced by Greg Berlanti of writers Heather Regnier (Veronica mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) was a favorite. The cast of Dovde Cameron, Chloe Bennet and rising star Yana Perrault help solidify the debut buzz as industry insiders fully expected the disillusioned 20s update to make a place in the The CW’s fall calendar. Instead, Pedowitz lit up his favorite compatriot and Ava DuVernay’s DC Comics drama. Naomi and a spin-off of The CW (and Netflix) hit All American to join the direct entry in series The 4400 on the calendar. The property remains an important franchise for Warners, who commissioned Regnier and Cody to redevelop Powerpuff out of cycle. The entire cast, including Donald Faison, remains attached. Nancy drew spin off Tom Swift – who has yet to film a pilot – also remains under review, although it is unclear whether this will be for the 2021-22 mid-season or the 2022-23 season.

Past ways and means.

Powerpuff was not the only leading driver not to clinch a spot on the calendar. While many pilot projects across the five broadcast networks remain in the running as part of the long-awaited, pandemic-related shift to year-round programming, the most surprising pass has come from CBS. Despite a marketable star in Patrick Dempsey – who re-launched his career with a surprising comeback from the dead Grey’s Anatomy this season – sources claim the political backdrop to the drama that picked up in early 2020 made picking up a series less appealing given the country political fatigue this year.

