Modest Mouse, Sister Hazel Announce CNY Concerts; Willie Nelsons Outlaw Festival arrives at SPAC





Three more concerts have been announced at Upstate New York. Float on rockers Modest mouse will perform at the Ommegang Brewery in Cooperstown on Saturday August 7th. Doors open at 5 p.m. the music starts at 7. General admission tickets and camping passes will go on sale Wednesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to eventbrite.com. Show tickets cost $ 49.50 in advance and $ 55 on the day of the show; camping passes cost $ 15 in advance and $ 20 on the day of the show. Sister Hazel, best known for the ’90s hit All for You, will perform a drive-in concert on Saturday, June 26 at Dwyer Memorial Park in Preble, NY Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 8 a.m. for the show presented by the Homer Center for the Arts. Tickets for Sister Hazel are on sale via eventbrite.com; prices start at $ 75 per car or $ 35 per motorcycle. Additional charges may apply. If you want to take a short road trip outside of central New York City, Willie Nelson presents his Outlaw Music Festival at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs on September 12. Performers include Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Govt Mule, and Margo Price. Tickets for the Outlaw Festival go on sale Tuesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to Living nation. Prices would start at $ 39.50; additional charges may apply. RELATED: NYS Blues Fest announces 2021 lineup: Robert Randolph, others in Syracuse 2021 NYS Fair: Hip-Hop Legend Nas To Give Free Concert On Opening Day Umphreys McGee added to new summer concert lineup at CNY venues Jonas Brothers tour dates include concerts in Syracuse, SPAC, Darien Lake Dead & Company tour dates include 3 concerts at Upstate NY

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos