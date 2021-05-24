MTV Entertainment Studios and Bassett Vance Productions Call on Award Winning Writer Nathan Alan Davis for a Limited Series on the Tulsa Racing Massacre | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 24, 2021 – MTV Entertainment Studios and Bassett Vance Productions announced today that award-winning playwright Nathan Alan Davis will write an original scripted limited series inspired by the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, considered the worst incident of racial violence in American history. A century after the devastating event that killed hundreds of blacks and destroyed homes and entire businesses, the series will be the first dramatic adaptation devoted to telling the story of Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood, which at l he era was the richest black community in the United States. States and known as “Black Wall Street. As storytellers – along with Courtney, Angela and Nathan – we have the privilege of highlighting a devastating event in our history that is important, necessary and still resonates 100 years later, said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and head of creation. Officer at MTV Entertainment Group. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to raising diverse voices and creating content our global audiences yearn for, which is both timely and insightful. Angela and I have always had a deep appreciation for history, especially when it comes to stories rooted in the black community. We look forward to working on this series with MTV Entertainment Studios that will explore an important slice of American history as we seek to reflect on the events that changed the lives of countless black families in Tulsa, Oklahoma, there. is one hundred years old, said Courtney B. Vance, director at Bassett Vance Productions. We are excited to be working with Nathan as his vision aligns directly with the story Angela and I want to tell. While the series revisits the pain and tragedy of black people that took place on May 31 and June 1, 1921, it will also significantly feature many stories of the amazing and entrepreneurial people who built Black Wall Street and all that this community. accomplished. Davis added, I am honored to partner with Courtney, Angela, MTV Entertainment Studios and their amazing teams in this vital endeavor. Exploring the history of Tulsas Greenwood District as a limited drama series offers us valuable opportunity and deep responsibility. I can’t wait to create a story that will not only enlighten the people of Black Wall Street, but breathe new life into the spirit, ideas, hopes, fears and dreams that motivated them. This is Bassett Vance Productions’ first project under the deal with MTV Entertainment Studios in 2020. Having been a writer for projects such as BET’s American Soul and Facebook Watch Sorry for your loss, this is Davis’ first run as a show creator after receiving several awards for his produced pieces, including Nat Turner in Jerusalem, Dontrell who kissed the sea and The wind and the breeze. He previously provided an interpretation of the Tulsa Massacre for his play, The high ground, which is set to premiere at the Arena Stage in Washington DC Meghan Hooper White, EVP and Head of Original Movies and Limited Series and Vice President, Original Movies and Limited Series, Amal Baggar will oversee the project for MTV Entertainment Studios. Bassett and Vance will produce the series, along with Dwayne Johnson-Cochran and Lynnette Ramirez for Bassett Vance Productions. Davis is taken over by ICM and managed by Literate. Bassett Vance Productions is replaced by Darrell Miller, Fox Rothschild LLP. Bahareh Kamali negotiated the deal for MTV Entertainment Studios. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005756/en/ CONTACT: Press contacts: Chris Delhomme [email protected] Jo flattery [email protected] Kelly andersen [email protected] Lauren Woulard [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK OKLAHOMA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELEVISION AND RADIO MEN FAMILY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT FILM & MOTION IMAGES SOCIAL MEDIA ONLINE CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT OTHER COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS / INVESTOR RELATIONS OTHER EDUCATION COMMUNICATIONS EDUCATION WOMEN OTHER CONSUMERS TEENS SOURCE: MTV Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/24/2021 2:44 PM / DISC: 05/24/2021 2:44 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005756/en

