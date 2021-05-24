Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut’s personal bodyguard accused of rape





Kangana Ranauts’ team has yet to make a statement on the matter. Deposit Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard Kumar Hedge has been charged with sexual assault. However, whether the First Information Report (FIR) filed is indeed against the bodyguard or another person with that name has not yet been confirmed. It was initially reported that the accused was a member of Ranaut’s personal staff, but the statement has yet to be confirmed by Mumbai police, according to IANS. “A case has been registered against a man named Kumar Hegde under Articles 376 and 377 of the IPC. At first glance, they had a residential relationship and a breakup, ”said Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of the DN Nagar Police Station. IPC Articles 376 deal with rape while Article 377 deals with unnatural sex. Asked to confirm information identifying Hegde as Kangana’s personal bodyguard, Chief Inspector Gaikwad said, “Police ko pata nahin woh kya kaam karta hai (police are not aware of his work).” According to a report on the peepingmoon.com website, the victim alleged in her statement that she contacted the accused eight years ago and that she accepted Hegde’s marriage proposal last June. . However, the accused then began to forcibly establish a physical relationship on several occasions. She also alleged that on April 27, Hegde fled with Rs50,000 from his apartment. Ranaut’s team has yet to make a statement on this matter. The website, one of many that called the accused “Kangana Ranaut’s personal bodyguard,” also said Hegde had also been charged under Section 420, which concerns cheating, and has added that all the cases against him had been registered after a medical examination. and victim impact statement.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos