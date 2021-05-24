NFT’s # 1 ‘Fathom’ sells for $ 100,000 – The Hollywood Reporter





A piece of comic book history has gone digital – and sold for over $ 100,000 at auction. Earlier this month, Aspen Comics announced that it is entering the NFT game with cover for Breaststroke No.1, the work of the late artist Michael Turner which became the best-selling comic book of 1998. It seemed like a safe bet, as in recent months the NFTs have seen a explosion of interest comic book creators and collectors, and Turner remains a beloved figure. Aspen’s auction was also notable, as it was considered the first publisher to officially launch an NFT with classic cover. Then a few days before the auction on MakersPlace, the cryptocurrency market plunged, questioning the extent of appetite for NFT. It turned out that the appetite was still healthy. May 21, Breaststroke cover sold for a whopping $ 100,008.88 to David Cho, a renowned collector and co-founder of the Rare Edition collectibles company. “I couldn’t resist the opportunity to focus on this incredibly rare NFT edition of such an iconic work by Michael Turner,” Cho said in a statement to Hollywood journalist. “It’s not just a unique piece of art and comic book story, but it has an exciting future with Mythos Studios. I can’t wait to see Fathom on the big screen. “ After a bidding war, Cho defeated Brock Pierce, the child actor known for The mighty ducks who went on to become an entrepreneur and cryptocurrency tycoon, ran for president as an independent in 2020 and has been linked to controversial figures in the past. “Such an incredible success for the Michael Turner Fathom NFT … not surprising given how iconic and beloved the franchise and comic book art is,” Pierce said in a statement. “I was delighted to participate and look forward to trying again in future Fathom and Michael Turner releases.” A portion of the auction supported Turner’s favorite charities, who died of cancer in 2008, with some proceeds going to the American Cancer Society, Make-A-Wish, The Lonely Whale and Oceana. The auction came as Mythos Studios, which owns a 50% stake in Aspen Comics, prepares to unveil a shared universe of animated films based on Turner’s works in the coming years. David Maisel, CEO of Mythos Studios, notes that the NFT is a great way to build excitement for what’s to come with the TurnerVerse, which he’s working on with music mogul Scooter Braun. Maisel spent years at Marvel Studios as founding president and remembers how the team went to Comic-Con several years prior to the 2008s. Iron Man – everything to lay the groundwork for a film that became a surprise hit and kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the cover, the NFT sale also included Turner’s pencil drawing, luck for Cho or whoever she chooses to be drawn into an upcoming Breaststroke comic book, as well as the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming shots of Aspen and Mythos by zooming in with its leaders. “We want them to feel like part of the family,” Maisel says. Breaststroke

Aspen Comics / Michael Turner







