“ Master of None ” and the common flaw in rupture stories

This article contains spoilers for the third season of Master of None.

Of all the disturbing things I have witnessed in the cauldron of angst that is Penn Station in New York City, one stands out. In 2019, I noticed a couple arguing in the middle of Amtrak’s squalid waiting room. There was something unsettling about their growing argument even before one of them stormed, likely leaving the other to board a train alone or cancel their trip altogether. I reflected on the story that led to the dramatic start: if this public spectacle was the last straw, what were the private breakdowns that preceded it?

While it’s probably impossible to replicate the je ne sais quoi of unintentional public theater performed in transit purgatories, an irresistible lineage of movies, TV shows, and albums is dedicated to witnessing terminal stages of relationships. . The last participant in this category is Master of Nones third season, which comes four years after the last one. Subtitle Love moments, the Netflix show shifts its focus from Dev (played by Aziz Ansari) to her friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and his wife, Alicia (Naomi Ackie). After publishing a bestselling novel, Denise is working on her second at a quaint upstate New York home that Alicia, an aspiring interior designer, outfitted with vintage Black collectibles. Dev visits the house for dinner one night with his partner, and they start arguing. This activates Alicias ‘angst about her own marriage, and she asks Denise to try for a child, a pursuit that comes to define much of Alicias’ screen time.

Like a lot of breakup shows and movies, Master of None almost immediately jumps into the central conflict. By the end of the first episode, it’s clear that Denise and Alicias’ marriage is falling apart, and the next three episodes come to a close. It wasn’t until the last episode that viewers saw why Denise and Alicia enjoyed each other’s company in the first place. After years of each other, the two return to their old home, being rented out by white landlords for a low-key weekend. Grievances between them don’t matter now that they’re each in a partnership with a new person, but their jokes are still familiar. The scenes are warm and light, the kind of vignettes that would have raised the stakes of their divorce if viewers had seen them sooner. Instead of, Master of None reproduces one of the most frustrating pitfalls of breakup stories: not showing enough why a couple initially loved each other, weakening the blow of their separation.

For the curious morbid (or the broken hearted), stories that detail the end of a relationship satisfy several itches. Of course, they can be entertaining from a voyeuristic point of view or just offer an indirect sense of catharsis. Watching film and television protagonists survive romantic woes can seem quietly encouraging; Watching them wallow in their pain may be easier than recognizing our own, or it may give us permission to feel sadness that would otherwise be bothersome. (For the more masochistic, it can also amplify the melancholy.)

But breakup stories also give visual language to real-life experiences which, in their emotional intensity, can be difficult for us to understand on our own. They can portray the uncomfortable truths that follow a happily ever after. They clarify. As my colleague Spencer Kornhaber writes of 18-year-old pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, big breakups aren’t just painful; they’re surreal a space-time crack, a god slap, a bulletin that you’re not the protagonist of the world.

Movies such as 2004 Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit and resplendent 2019 Portrait of a Lady on Fire communicate the devastation of losing not just a relationship, but a whole way of being. You have the jokes, you have the songs, you have this anecdote that will make you laugh three years later, the Portrait writer-director Cline Sciamma said to Independent. This is what you cry when you lose someone you love. This language, you are not going to speak to anyone else. Portrait pays far more attention to her growing feelings for one another than to their inevitable separation, which is all the more excruciating as it juxtaposes with those earlier highs. The dissonance between these states: the euphoria of the unexpected connection and the agony of losing family takes up arms for the most touching break-up stories, both on screen and in real life.

In contrast, without quite knowing why a doomed pair has worked well together in the past, viewers may lash out at or against their breakups for reasons that are rooted in their own missteps. (Consider the #TeamIssa and #TeamLawrence drama part of PrecariousPrevious seasons were about the TV couple, and everything that seemed to reflect simmering tensions among straight viewers.)

The new season of Master of None is so determined to explore every element of Denise and Alicias’ distance that he moves at a glacial pace, most of his five episodes arrive at around 30 minutes; two last almost an hour. Much of the dialogue is stilted and harsh: In one scene Alicia tells Denise, you’re just using me as a fucking prop. In another, a few minutes later: I am not an accessory to your success. It is certainly not Malcolm and Mariecheesy level, but it grates.

The decision to focus on the character of Waithes, whose Emmy-winning Thanksgiving episode remains one of the best television works of recent years, could have been an exciting turning point. After all, Master of None was already at his best when shading the lives of his supporting characters. And, following the 2018 story of Ansaris’ alleged sexual misconduct, it’s not entirely surprising that the writer and actor are stepping away from the show’s spotlight, as this goofy character on love has always been seen as a direct source for his work. (In a statement shortly after, Ansari said he thought the meeting was consensual, but took the woman’s words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she said.) Of course, reality serves. also a metatext for the character of Waithes. The actor and screenwriter recently separated his wife, director Alana Mayo, amid rumors of infidelity; Love momentsThe central relationship of s arises in part because both parties are wrong.

Infidelity is not the decisive end of the marriage between Denise and Alicias, but it illuminates their misfortune. The season is strongest when it comes to subtly communicating the betrayals that can only occur in queer relationships. When Alicia leaves Denise and tries to get pregnant on her own after a painful miscarriage, she runs into wall after wall in the process. Conceiving as one black lesbian is a series of little heartaches, and Ackie plays out these scenes with keen attention to the characters’ inner struggles.

Master of None is a much less risky production than the years 2013 Blue is the warmest color, but I remembered how Adle Exarchopoulos conveyed a deep desire throughout this movie. Master of Nones Alicia is not broken by romantic misfortune like the character of Exarchopouloss is, but their most poignant moments of anguish come in part from navigating a world that remains hostile to their love. So too, do the most heartbreaking scenes of Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

When viewers finally witness what kept Denise and Alicia together for so long Master of Nonelast episode, it feels too late. I found myself wishing the show would use the tricks some movies have used in flashbacks. Eternal sun, or the gratitude accounting that opens Marriage story. Instead, by the time we see Denise and Alicia comfortable in each other, they’ve already gone their separate ways. Dating means they are comfortable with each other, not that they are meant to be life partners. But maybe that reinforces the point: Not all romance or breakup stories are great.