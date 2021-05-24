Netflix to host its own virtual fan event this summer





Geeked Week will run for five days and will be free to online fans.



Watch out, San Diego Comic-Con! To celebrate its loyal fan base, Netflix is ​​launching its very first “Geeked Week” this summer. The five-day free virtual event will feature a range of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, fan-favorite star appearances, and more from the hottest genre series and movies. liked by Netflix as Lucifer. Image via Netflix RELATED: The 75 Best Netflix Shows & Original Series To Watch Right Now Here’s what Netflix had to say about this exciting venture: “Over the years, Netflix has had the chance to inspire followers for series and movies like Stranger things, Castlevania, the old guard and much more. But these fandoms aren’t just about making GIFs, buying merchandise, or theorizing about the next big changes. It’s about sharing excitement and connecting with people around the world who have the same passion for these characters and stories. Netflix Geeked, the home of Netflix for all things genre entertainment, wants to celebrate and bring these communities together. That’s why we’re launching Geeked Week. ” For streaming fans who want to eat all the information on Netflix’s most anticipated and anticipated shows and movies, Geeked Week could be a community event that is both informative and fun. With lots of exciting new Netflix content in the works, like another season of The witcherand the eagerly awaited live-actionCowboy Bebopseries, Geeked Week may provide coveted exclusives on the production of the shows. It will be interesting to see whether or not the event becomes an annual “convention” that Netflix uses to update its viewers on its latest original content, similar to Disney and its D23 Expo. The event will take place on Geeked social channels. The website will also host daily recaps of each day’s events. The event will run from June 7 to June 11. Check out the Geeked Week poster below: Image via Netflix KEEP READING: The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (May 2021)

New Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer has the Smiths on the run Someone is always trying to kill us Read more

About the Author Luke hyland

(37 published articles)

More from Luke Hyland







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos