Here’s a look at the Bollywood movies that are normalizing the conversation around male issues.

Since the beginning of time, theater and art have been a mirror of society, helping us to understand the deeply rooted issues that prevail there. In a country like ours, Bollywood has repeatedly started conversations, enlightening the masses by raising awareness of crucial issues related to sex, gender and sexuality.

The art form has not only inspired millions of people, but has also tackled issues considered taboo on a huge platform, in a way that has helped change nations’ outlook on them. Most of the time, when describing these male issues, Bollywood often tries to take a fun route to make the stories more relatable and reach audiences. The mixture of social issues with emotion and laughter is awkward.

From Vicky Donor to Bala & Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, here is a list of a few Bollywood films that are normalizing conversations around men’s issues and making their way into mainstream cinema:

Bala

This Bollywood film presents the problem of premature baldness which is one of the least discussed problems in India. The problem is encountered by a majority of people, especially young people. The film showed us how the character of Ayushmann Khurranas desperately needed to grow his hair back and resorted to various internet hacks that turned out to be nothing but futile. Various studies have reported that premature baldness is a pressing problem, especially in people in their twenties.

Ek Mini Katha

Amazon Prime Video announced Thursday that the Telugu Ek Mini Katha movie, starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles, will be released on May 27. is never openly discussed. He tackles a poignant problem of size in the most humorous and lightest way. Again, bringing a new concept to the fore.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan

Homosexuality is also one of those topics related to men. This Bollywood film does not address the serious aspect of the problem which involves the bullying and harassment of homosexuals. It takes up the broader aspect of the question: the refusal of society or rather of the family to accept it as natural. This is a delicate question given the enormous burden of taboos on our society.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan

With Shubh Mangal Savdhan, manufacturers have managed to reach the other end of the spectrum. Discussing the concept of erectile dysfunction, this Bollywood film has managed to be a hit in an industry that glorifies toxic masculinity and has received critical acclaim around the world.

Donor Vicky

Vicky Donor was Ayushmann Khurranas Bollywood’s debut film, released in 2012, and it dealt with issues of male infertility and sperm donation that had never been addressed before. However, the creators’ leap of faith paid off and the film became a box office success as well as a benchmark for socially relevant Bollywood films. Talking about s * x is still a cultural taboo in conservative India, but the film hopes to usher in change with a light take on infertility and sperm donation.

Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe embraces the idea of ​​sexual fantasies. The film gives us four stories and the protagonists of each of these stories are tested in their beliefs in the strangest way. This gives us four stories and the protagonists of each of these stories are tested in their beliefs in the strangest way.

Open

Uppena is the story of two characters, Aasi and Sangeetha, who pursue a distant dream, where the horizon itself seems real. The film scales the issues of patriarchy and casteism in a light-hearted way, making us all introspective of where these issues come from.

