ViacomCBS CFO Says Paramount + “Tremendous Momentum” After Launch – The Hollywood Reporter





Naveen Chopra, executive vice president and chief financial officer of ViacomCBS, says the studio is not being phased by AT&T’s entertainment arm as it unveils a major deal to merge with Discovery Inc. for global reach. “We continue to really like our competitive position. We’ve had tremendous momentum, ”Chopra told the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications virtual conference about ViacomCBS ‘flagship streaming service, Paramount +, in a webcast session Monday. Chopra added that the WarnerMedia / Discovery deal will change his studio’s streaming goal. “The transaction itself does not change our strategy. We’ve been focused on growing streaming and we’ve been very focused on transitioning our assets to help drive streaming, ”he said. Chopra also addressed the shortened theatrical windows expected for ViacomCBS movie titles as John Krasinski A Quiet Place, Part II is preparing to land on Paramount + 45 days after it opens in theaters on Memorial Day. “We’re seeing compelling evidence based on the research we do that customers are ready to come back to the movies. But the point is that the model is changing and consumers really like to watch movies in theaters, but they also consume content through a streaming service, ”he observed. “Considering what’s going on in streaming, that shorter theatrical window is likely to stay here,” Chopra added. The former Amazon executive joined ViacomCBS in 2020 to run its finances as the Hollywood studio aggressively leaned into the streaming space and digital platforms with Paramount +, the subscription VOD service that has replaced CBS All Access, and Pluto TV. Chopra said that ViacomCBS’s competitive position vis-à-vis WarnerMedia and Discovery was already strengthened by the studio being a giant global content producer, with a large and in-depth programming library of around 140,000 television episodes, extensive global distribution relationships and the financial scale in which to continue to invest. new original content. “We had all of these things eight days ago before the Warner-Discovery deal was announced and we still have them today, so we feel really good about it,” Chopra said. ViacomCBS chief financial officer said Paramount + had already aggressively increased its original content spending before WarnerMedia and Discovery announced they would merge their multimedia and entertainment assets, bringing together TV channels such as CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel, Warner Bros. HBO Max and Discovery + movie studio and streaming services. “Our strategy of continuing to pivot our assets and resources to streaming is working and this is demonstrated by the early feedback we’ve seen from Paramount +,” said Chopra. And while investing in streaming content to attract new Paramount + subscribers in an increasingly competitive streaming TV arena, Chopra said ViacomCBS will continue to support its traditional TV business and major revenue streams, which include content licenses to third party distributors. “The first signs are very good both on Paramount + and on what we have been able to do with other parts of the business,” Chopra said at the virtual investor conference. On the mergers and acquisitions front, ViacomCBS chief financial officer said the studio would be opportunistic on potential deals as the industry consolidates, adding that “there is no ‘deal to do’ on the horizon.







