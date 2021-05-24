Wine Country Mayor Dominic Foppoli finally resigns over ninth sexual assault allegation





Welcome to PM Intel, your roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli finally resigned on Friday May 21, six weeks after the Chronicle of San Francisco published a survey detailing several allegations by women that he sexually assaulted them. the the Chronicle reports that Foppoli has resigned hours after the newspaper contacted him about a police investigation in Palm Beach, Florida into a sexual assault allegation made by reality TV star Farrah Abraham (Abraham agreed to be named in the Chronicles history). Abraham is the ninth woman to accuse the Sonoma County winemaker and politician of sexual assault or sexual misconduct. Since Chronicles report released, Windsor residents filed paperwork to recall Foppoli and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office opened his own criminal investigation in the charges. [SF Chronicle]

California is set to lift nearly all COVID-19 public health restrictions on June 15, state officials confirmed on Friday, including capacity limits and distancing guidelines for bars and restaurants. The announcement confirmed plans to fully reopen California, but San Francisco residents are still waiting to hear what that will mean for them as counties can choose to maintain certain local restrictions. A handful of restrictions will remain in place statewide, including a mask requirement for people who are not vaccinated and several restrictions for mass gatherings that qualify as mega events over 5,000 people indoors and more than 10,000 people outside. [New York Times]

California’s largest hotel, the San Franciscos Hilton Union Square, reopened Monday, May 24, after more than a year of closure. Guests will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the famous panoramic views from the 1,900-room hotels, as its popular Cityscape Bar will remain closed on the 46th floor until occupancy resumes, reports the San Francisco Business Times. [SF Biz Journal]

North Beach’s old-school burger spot Sams is ready for legacy status after the San Franciscos Historic Preservation Commission passed a resolution last week that is expected to be finalized by the Small Business Commission. Sam El Shawa opened the no-frills late-night favorite at 618 Broadway in 1966, and is now run by a third generation of the family. If approved, Sams will join Beeps Burgers on Ocean Avenue as the only burger restaurants on the city’s Legacy Business Registry. [SF Chronicle]

Bombera, by Michelin-starred chef Dominique Rice-Cisneros, opens for take-out on Tuesday, May 24, SF Chronicle confirmed, as the first step in the launch of its highly anticipated restaurant Dimond District, as first reported by Eater SF. Bombera is a sequel to his famous Cosecha restaurant in Old Oaklands Swan Marketplace, which opened about ten years ago.

Just in time for the Memorial Day trip, Emeryville-based tiki bar and restaurant Trader Vics opens this week at the San Jose Airport, the Mercury News reported. Mineta San Jose and HMS Host first announced plans for the branch in 2018, along with news of Chick-Fil-A and Shake Shack joining the airport lineup. Along with a take-out outpost, a full-service restaurant in Terminal B will serve Polynesian-influenced breakfast, lunch and dinner, with an emphasis on cocktails Traders Vics founder Vic Bergeron has invented drinks like Mai Tai. [Mercury News]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos