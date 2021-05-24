Actor launches a chatbot for the free delivery of O2 concentrators | Delhi News







Accessible at www.umeedbysonusood.com, the chatbot allows patients to provide details and register for an oxygen concentrator, which, after verification, is then delivered to their homes for free. SCF plans to expand this service across India.

The oxygen shortage was evident during India’s second wave of Covid infections, and the capital was one of the worst-hit cities, Sood said. With our initiative, we hope to ensure that no one loses their life due to oxygen deficiency. We have many other national initiatives in the works, such as setting up oxygen factories across the country and an initiative to educate children who have lost their parents to Covid. We will launch them soon.

Sood said SCF’s mission is to transform lives and create a progressive community and to make efforts to instill this culture throughout society to uplift the lives of the poor and provide them with the means to live healthy and happy lives. .

SCF began in 2020 by organizing transport for migrants hit by the national lockdown back to their villages. The foundation then launched Pravasi Rojgar to enable 3.00,000 workers to earn a living and introduced the Saroj Sood scholarships to enable students to pursue higher education regardless of their financial background. He also started the Ruk Jaana Nahi program for the elderly to get quality knee transplants.

