‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater with fully vaccinated audiences on June 14 – CBS Denver





(CBS Local) – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has announced that it will return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday, June 14 with a full and vaccinated audience. After more than a year and 205 episodes produced without a live audience, The Late Show looks forward to welcoming fans safely to The Ed Sullivan, which features the largest studio audiences of any late night comedy series. JUST ANNOUNCED: @ColbertLateShow will return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14, once again welcoming a full and fully vaccinated studio audience. This is the first late-night network show to make this move. Over the past 437 days, my staff and team (and family!) Have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we put on shows for an audience we couldn't see or hear, Colbert said. I can't wait to do shows again for an audience that I can feel and touch. The return-to-theater plan is in line with New York states' adoption of CDC guidelines for fully immunized people and has been reviewed by the state. Guests will need to show full proof of vaccination prior to entering. Face masks will be optional. All staff and crew will continue to be tested before starting work on a regular basis, as well as daily symptom screening. Additionally, a COVID-19 Compliance Officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Late Show has been producing episodes remotely as A Late Show since March 16, 2020, when Colbert became the first late-night host to return to the air, delivering his monologue of his bathtub at home. The show has since moved its production capabilities remotely to South Carolina and back to the offices of the Ed Sullivan Theater building. To date, A Late Show has produced 205 episodes remotely since leaving the theater, 16 of which are live. The Late Show has dominated as the most watched late night program for the past five years in a row. The series is a production of The Late Show Inc. and airs weekday evenings (11:35 p.m. – 12:37 p.m. ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers. Additional information on studio guests for the week of June 14 will be announced at a later date.







