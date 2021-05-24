Kevin Spaceys’ new role in the movie is … what? The allegations do not prevent the actor from working.

Less than four years after being charged for the first time with sexual misconduct, actor Kevin Spacey has a new role in cinema.

Spacey, from Orange South, will play a small role in The man who drew God, an upcoming film by Italian actor-director Franco Nero, reports ABC News.

I am very happy that Kevin has agreed to participate in my film, Nero said at the exit. I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie.

Nero (John Wick: Chapter 2, Django) will play the main character. Spacey will appear in the film alongside actor Vanessa Redgrave, wife of Neros.

The film whose title translates to The Man Who Drew God is set to shoot in Italy and will follow a blind artist (Nero) who can draw people based on the sound of their voices. Several outlets report that the character of Spaceys, a police inspector, will investigate the wrongful accusations that the artist child victims of sexual abuse.

The Oscar-winning acting career took a plunge in 2017 after facing a spate of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct charges. Some of the allegations concerned adolescents and children.

Director Franco Nero welcomes Kevin Spacey to his film.Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to accuse Spacey, 61, of sexual misconduct, during the rise of the #MeToo movement following the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery Rent) alleged that Spacey had made sexual advances towards him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. The actor, responding to the complaint, apologized and said he did not recall the alleged incident. He blamed him on drunken behavior and said he was gay in a tweet.

Rapp and an unnamed man filed a lawsuit against Spacey last year in New York City. The man, who was a 14-year-old acting Spaceys student in the early 1980s, alleges the actor invited him to his apartment and engaged in sex acts with him more than once . The man said Spacey assaulted him after telling him no the last time they met. This month, a judge ruled that the man should reveal his identity in order to continue the trial.

Spacey faced criminal charges after being accused of groping an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket bar in 2016. He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and bodily harm. Prosecutors subsequently dropped the charge.

Kevin Spacey in a Christmas Eve video he called “1-800 XMAS.” Every year since facing criminal charges in 2018, the actor has posted a video for the holidays, sometimes with the voice of his “House of Cards” character.Kevin Spacey / YouTube

An anonymous California massage therapist also sued Spacey, accusing the actor of groping him and forcing him to touch his private parts during a treatment session. This trial was dropped after the death of the plaintiff in 2019.

Spacey was also accused of sexual misconduct by 20 people at London’s Old Vic Theater, where he was artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

After allegations began to surface in 2017, Spacey was fired from Netflix’s House of Cards and faced further allegations on this set and cut from the Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World. Christopher Plummer replaced him in the role and received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Billionaire Boys Club, a Spacey movie released after the allegations surfaced, made just $ 126 on the day it opened in 2018.

Spacey has only made a handful of appearances in recent years, mostly in twisted Christmas Eve videos, sometimes speaking in the voice of his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood.

Last year, the actor, speaking at a German trade conference, compared the loss of work following allegations of sexual assault to people losing their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic.

I don’t think anyone will be surprised to say that my world changed completely in the fall of 2017, he said. My job, many of my connections, my position in my own industry disappeared in just a few hours.

