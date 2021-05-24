Fourth Plinth Pick Includes Huge Rocket and Throws from 850 Trans Women | Fourth plinth

Casts of the faces of 850 transgender women, abandoned concrete grain elevators and a massive space rocket are among the artists’ ideas for the upcoming fourth plinth commission in Trafalgar Square.

The organizers of the contemporary folk art installation revealed six options on Monday, which also include a monumental jewelry tree, a curiously bumpy figure inspired by 16th-century German folklore, and a work that highlights the story of John Chilembwe , a Baptist pastor who led a 1915 uprising against colonial rule in what is now Malawi.

Models of the proposals were exposed to National Gallery and online, with the public being encouraged to share their views.

Two winning ideas will be chosen and unveiled in 2022 and 2024. They follow current incumbent Heather Phillipsons The End, a huge whirlwind of cream with a cherry, a fly and a bumblebee on top.

An assistant from the National Gallery looks at Improntas (Footprint) by Teresa Margolles, proposed for the fourth plinth. Photograph: Kirsty OConnor / PA

Mexican artist Teresa Margolles presents a work that highlights the number of murders of trans women around the world.

Her idea is that plaster casts of the faces of trans women, mostly sex workers, would be attached to a structure that looks like a Tzompantli a wooden stand used in Mesoamerican civilizations for the display of human skulls in honor of the gods.

Using the faces of living women, Margolles proposes to build a wall of resistance. I want these women to be visible, she said.

She hopes most of the women pictured will live in the UK and recognize their faces. Over time, the London weather will cause the faces to deteriorate and fade, leaving behind a kind of anti-monument, Margolles said.

Goshka Macuga offers a massive rocket that will encourage people to look into outer space. Photograph: Tim P Whitby / Getty Images

Ibrahim MahamaThe proposal is based on grain silos built by architects from Eastern Europe in Ghana in the early 1960s. They were abandoned after the country’s first leader, Kwame Nkrumah, was overthrown by the military. in 1966. The brutalist concrete silos in his fourth plinth plan are based on a structure in his hometown of Tamale.

On hunger and agriculture in the sky of the past 1957-1966 by artist Ibrahim Mahama. Photograph: Tim P Whitby / Getty Images

Nicole Eisenman, an artist based in Brooklyn, wants to create a monumental version of a jewelry tree that could be on a dressing table with hanging souvenirs and trinkets. His tree would be a mixture of meaning and superfluity: Lord Nelsons medals, the pipes and pokers of the Bloody Sunday protesters, a plastic coffee lid and a crushed can of beer.

Two of the shortlisted artists are based in the UK. One of them is Polish artist Goshka Macuga, who comes up with a giant rocket that will encourage people to look into space.

The Jewelry Tree by Nicole Eisenman. Photograph: Tim P Whitby / Getty Images

Samson Kambalu was born in Malawi and lives and works in Oxford, where he is an associate professor of fine arts. It offers a reconstruction of a 1914 photograph showing Chilembwe and his friend, the British missionary John Chorley.

The work would spotlight the Baptist pastor, who believed in a unified African nation. The photograph was taken at the church built and opened by Chilembwe in 1914. He wears his hat, defying colonial rule that prohibited Africans from wearing hats in front of whites. A year later, he was killed while leading an uprising against colonial rule.

The sixth proposal is from the German artist Paloma Varga Weisz, whose idea is for a sculpture of a figure called Bumpman. She describes him as a silent antihero with bumps on his body which are a manifestation of human insecurity.

Samson Kambalu offers a reconstruction of a 1914 photograph showing John Chilembwe and his friend, the British missionary John Chorley. Photograph: Tim P Whitby / Getty Images

The two winning artists will be chosen by a jury made up of artist Jeremy Deller, broadcaster Jon Snow and Iwona Blazwick, director of the Whitechapel Gallery. It is chaired by writer and broadcaster Ekow Eshun, who praised the artists’ creative ambition.

Debate is at the heart of the program and the command group is eager to hear the public’s opinions on the proposals, he said.

The models are on display at the National Gallery until July 4.