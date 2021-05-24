Clarksville actor stars in one of the first off-Broadway shows in New York after COVID

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOWChristina Elizabeth Smith is no stranger to being on stage, but after a year of hiatus, this Clarksville native can’t wait to get back under the lights.

She starred in one of the first shows to return to a New York theater after the pandemic: a revival of David Rabe’s 1984 play “Hurlyburly.”

Meet Christina

Smith was born and raised in Clarksville. His father was a small bird pilot with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment headquartered at Fort Campbell.

“I was lucky enough to be a soldier, but I never had to travel. I stayed in Clarksville all my childhood, ”Smith told Clarksville Now. “I loved, I loved running in the woods. I loved growing up there.

She was a dancer growing up, which is how she discovered her love for the stage. At 10, she became a touring competitive dancer and at 14, she became the National Tap Champion.

Smith graduated from Northwest High School, then went to Austin Peay State University for a few years. “So I’m deep in Clarksville,” she added, laughing.

“I always knew I was something related to the stage, or some kind of performing arts, and then coming into Austin Peay, I was so that kid who just let me take the guitar and the theater.” and all sort of elective choice that was around. the arts, ”Smith said.

She then decided that she was going to position herself to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career and raised the funds by working at Chili’s restaurant in Clarksville.

Since then, Smith has appeared in TV shows like “NCIS: New Orleans”, “The Young and The Restless”, “Days of Our Lives”, “Paradise Lost”, “Grays Anatomy” and many more. She also starred in the 2019 LGBTQ film Ever, which won the Audience Award at the Chicago Reeling International Film Festival. She has worked alongside several great actors like Geena Davis, Alan Ruck and Scott Bakula to name a few.

“I really loved TV and movies, because it’s so different from the stage, but the practice on stage really informs it,” Smith said. “It was just about getting through the right doors and the right agents.”

She also wrote, produced and starred in “Pretext”, a short film about the aftermath of sexual assault.

On top of all this, Smith is also a professional painter.

Challenging ‘Hurlyburly’ stereotypes

The off-Broadway play “Hurlyburly,” which Smith plays in the revival, debuted in 1984. This year’s review in The New York Times called the play “inventive and disturbing” because it featured themes of drug use, domestic violence and suicide.

The original cast included Cynthia Nixon, Sigourney Weaver, Judith Ivey, Harvey Keitel, William Hurt, Christopher Walken and Jerry Stiller.

The new cast includes Rich Orlow, PJ Marshall, Ali Reza Farahnakian, John Adams, Jeanine Bartel and Smith.

For years, the play has been revived a few times, but director and cover producer Rachel Bennett told Clarksville Now that she feels the play has a rekindled sense of relevance as a result of the move # MeToo.

Bennett also plays in the revival.

“This show seems, if you just look at the surface, is a show that might seem to celebrate misogyny, but it isn’t,” Bennett said. “I intend to show this piece as a way to celebrate women and how they actually inspire men to change.”

And for Bennett, that kind of awareness is deeply personal. It also led her to start her own production company, Ohm Production Foundation, during the pandemic.

“My production company was born, I think, from the need to make art. Both because of the pandemic, because all art was closed, but it was also the culmination of decades of frustration as a female artist and having to constantly give my power to other people, ”

Bennett said that this necessity was also at the root of the desire to produce a reimagined version of the show “Hurlyburly”. Throughout the past year, tabletop readings and rehearsals have been done via Zoom.

Looking forward to

The pandemic has affected everyone, albeit in different ways, but for artists in particular, the time of isolation forced a moment of introspection on uncertainty and unpredictability.

Smith said that was exactly why his involvement in the coin’s rebirth was important.

“It’s called ‘Hurlyburly’. It’s just a bunch of things and people rubbing against each other without knowing how they feel and it’s messy, ”she said.

Bennett also said that this piece feels like a more realistic display of the emotions many feel after experiencing this pandemic, and now counts with a return to some normalcy.

“I think we often forget the power and imprint of art, and what it brings to us. It brings us together, it brings us healing, it brings us empathy, ”she continued.

Smith said it was an honor to be a part of one of the first plays to return to New York City, and seeing the culmination of a year of work was thrilling, but baffling nonetheless.

“I think it’s kind of a metaphor for how the world is feeling right now. It’s like we’re super excited but also anxious and a little terrified. We would be lying to say we weren’t, ”Smith said.

The ‘Hurlyburly’ revival is still securing the theater and plans to direct 16 performances of the play when it reopens in fall 2021. To do this, the cast has set up a GoFundMe to help support the return of the New York theater industry.

