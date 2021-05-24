Homes with two popular kitchens in Los Angeles amid pandemic – The Hollywood Reporter

Real estate ads of course highlight the number of bedrooms and bathrooms in a house. But it may someday happen in the upscale residential market in Los Angeles, where the number of kitchens is also in the foreground.

“On more than 50% of our projects, our customers require two kitchens,” says Mauricio Oberfeld of high-end manufacturer SoCal. Dugally Oberfeld a trend that has taken off in recent years and only accelerated during the pandemic: “There has been a very strong push for two kitchens.

The owners typically use one kitchen as a centerpiece and family space and the other serves as a prep kitchen. David Kelmemson of Compass, currently has a listing for an 11,600 square foot, seven bedroom and, yes, a two-kitchen house in Pacific Palisades. On the market for $ 11.995 million, it includes a home kitchen – “your everyday place to make cereal or toast,” Kelmenson says – and a prep kitchen located in a small hallway. “It is the workhorse, if [the owners] prepare Thanksgiving or bring in a private chef or caterer. “

“The prep kitchen is really more geared towards entertainment, so if they had another family someone could cook there and it could be completely separate from the main kitchen in the house,” Kelmenson continues. “There are also people who have a home help or have someone who comes a certain number of days a week to cook for their family and who can cook in the prep kitchen. The family hangs out in the family zone and they want a little separation. You can leave the prep kitchen messy and be in the family room without seeing it. If you do this in your main kitchen, you walk past the pots and pans. “

The main kitchen and the preparatory kitchen at 14801 Pampas Ricas.

Anthony Barcelo / Courtesy of Compass (2)

Typically, homes with two kitchens are being built in the over $ 10 million area of ​​the Los Angeles market. “You can only really do that when you’re talking about bigger homes – 10,000 square feet or more – on a bigger lot,” Kelmenson says. “Homes that can afford the space are designed with prep kitchens.”

While the trend is not new, the pandemic has pushed demand at a much higher rate over the past year and a quarter because, says Kelmenson, “people want more things under one roof. It’s more COVID focused than anything. Over the past year, doing everything at home has become essential. What I am seeing is that my clients want to fit as much stuff inside the house as possible, so a lot of people are adding pools and gyms or doubling the home office space. They want to do everything at home.

14801 Pampas Ricas to Pacific Palisades, listed with Compass for $ 11.995 million

Anthony Barcelo / Courtesy of Compass

Oberfeld is the builder of a new contemporary 11,500 square foot, six bedroom home in the Bird Streets neighborhood of Hollywood Hills – listed for $ 29.95 million – which also has two kitchens. There’s a prep kitchen on the lower level that connects to the “open kitchen with dumbwaiter,” he says, on the upper level. Both kitchens are elegantly constructed with Poliform designs and Gaggenau appliances. The upstairs kitchen, he adds, “almost looks like a nice bar; everything is hidden and really clean.

Another thing that has fueled the two-kitchen trend is the open floor plans in contemporary homes. “So when you have a kitchen open to the living room, dining room, and family room, there’s really no privacy and there’s really no noise protection,” says Oberfeld. With the addition of a second kitchen to the floor plan which is “somewhere hidden in the back” then “if you have staff, the staff will cook in that kitchen and do the dishes and there will be insulation. phonic. You can have a very quiet dinner in the dining room without really hearing anything. Adds James Harris of The Agency, who has the list on the Bird Streets house, “Where the real work comes down is downstairs where you have a double oven, a double sink, a massive island and the entire nine yards. Why make a mess upstairs when you can make it downstairs and sprawl out? “

A view of the pool from the lounge at 9344 Nightingale.

Jim Bartsch / The Agency

Oberfeld points out that “we are seeing a dramatic increase in this trend. When the trend started, the chef’s kitchen was a very small closet-like kitchen. This has changed more and more and the chef’s cuisine has grown. He adds, “For those of us who can’t stand seeing things in a mess, it really allows you to have the upstairs kitchen super clean and the lower kitchen can have all of those appliances on display.” Beyond the two kitchens, the hillside home designed by Zoltan Pali also includes a 60-foot-long retractable skylight; a wall of cascading water; motorized pocket glass doors that define indoor-outdoor living; a 106-foot infinity pool with Baja shelf and heated spa; a media room; and a home wellness spa with sauna, hammam, massage room, gym and floating saltwater capsule.

Another current listing of the Los Angeles area with two kitchens is 416 N. Altura Road in Arcadia, listed with Daniel Carrillo of Douglas Elliman for $ 2.965 million. The four-and-a-half bedroom bathroom features a large open plan kitchen, separate butler pantry, and separate custom wok kitchen.

Doulgas Elliman (2)